RV Daily Tips. Thursday, July 7, 2022

Issue 1899

Today’s thought

“Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.” —Babe Ruth

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Macaroni Day!

On this day in history: 1947 – Aliens landed near Roswell, New Mexico. At least that’s what some locals believe. But the government says, no, they were not aliens, just a weather balloon that crashed. Today, Roswell celebrates the historic day with a UFO museum and street lights shaped like aliens.

Tip of the Day

Here’s an easy, cheap trick to keep outdoor cords and chargers dry

By Nanci Dixon

It has been raining almost every night here in Minnesota this year and I need to charge my eBike. The bike is covered, the extension cord plug is well under the motorhome and the charger is tucked under, too. I thought my chargers would stay dry…

The next morning I found my charger wet, covered with mud and sitting in a puddle. Well, that’s not good! I immediately shut the power off at the pedestal and wiped the charger off.

The charger needs to be outside and near the bike, but it couldn’t stay like this if it was going to keep getting wet. I needed a solution…

Today’s RV review…

Forest River Surveyor Legend 276BHLE—tall ceilings and neat storage

Tony writes, “This floor plan is just different enough that it really fixes some of the issues with mid-sized bunk model trailers. Someone can be seated at the breakfast bar enjoying a meal while others can be seated on the couch watching TV. There’s also the dinette, of course. … Overall, it’s a good design in many ways with some standout features that could make a difference to some.”

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why do I need supplemental brakes for a light toad?

Dear Dave,

I had my Class A coach weighed and even loaded we were 6,000 pounds below the allowable vehicle weight. My tow vehicle, a Mini Cooper, weighs about 3,000 pounds. Given that even with the tow vehicle I am below the allowable weight, why do I need separate tow vehicle brakes? In other words, is the inertia more if the extra weight is pulled vs. if it were in the motorhome? I am just questioning the science, not the fact that some states may require tow vehicle brakes. Thanks! —Phil, 2022 Newmar Dutch Star 4081

So you want to sell your RV? Here are the best places to sell, and why

Whether you have had it with crowded campgrounds, have discovered RVing is just not for you, or are looking to upgrade or downsize, you might be asking: “Where’s the best place to sell my RV?” Let’s find out. Read this list (and bookmark it!) and learn all the possibilities you have when listing your RV for sale.

Reader poll

Do you call your spouse or significant other “Honey”?

Quick Tip

More on sewer hose stink

Paul R. has another thought on smelly sewer hoses, responding to a suggestion it be stored in a storage box. “Rather than taking up a lot of room with a large container that gets stinky, I put end caps on my slinkys so they are sealed when not in use. My motorhome has a storage tube for one, and I carry two others in a cross-body storage area in rain gutter-type supports. Keep the stinky in the slinky!” Thanks, Paul!

Website of the day

10 Places To Visit Where You Can Always Beat The Heat In the U.S.

Are you hot? So are we. Let’s check out one or two of these cool places in the U.S., shall we?

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 42 percent have never had a dream about falling.

• 60 percent say they had a business as a kid.

• 8 percent say they are never satisfied with what they have, they always want more.

Recent poll: How many times have you ‘boondocked’ on public lands for a week or more outside a designated campground?

Recipe of the Day

Easy Healthy Inside-Out Burrito

by Amanda A. Becker from San Jose, CA

A flavorful guilt-free dinner. The garnishes in this recipe are a must. They bring together the whole dish. There’s a little kick from the enchilada sauce but nothing overpowering. It’s everything you love about a burrito without the tortilla. If you can’t find Trader Joe’s corn salsa, use a small can of corn and mix with your favorite salsa.

Trivia

Next time you’re in New York City’s Central Park, look at the lampposts. On each of the park’s 1,600 cast iron lampposts, there is a four-digit code. The first two digits are the closest cross street (like 79 for 79th street, for example) and the last two digits tell you which side of the park you are closer to, the east or west side. Even numbers mean you’re closer to the east side, and odd numbers the west.

*Which state has the highest number of speeding tickets, and what’s the percentage of drivers having one? Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Zoe, a Black Lab, is my new addition after having to send my best friend to Heaven. Oh, the joys of owning a puppy.” —Pete Andros

Leave here with a laugh

