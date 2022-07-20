RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Issue 1908

“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” ―Confucius

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Hot Dog Day! (In yesterday’s poll there’s a hot dog surprise you’ll want to see…)

On this day in history: 1903 – The Ford Motor Company ships its first automobile.

Don’t be a carbon monoxide victim

Nearly every new home built in the U.S. has them: carbon monoxide detectors. These little units can save your life. Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, and often deadly gas, the byproduct of incomplete combustion. The combustion source in an RV could be anything from an improperly operating furnace, water heater, oven, generator, or any other device that burns fossil fuels.

Small amounts of CO can make you sick. In fact, it’s the leading cause of accidental poisoning in the U.S., with approximately 50,000 cases heading into ERs every year. Larger amounts can kill you. More than 400 Americans a year join that statistical tragedy.

2022 Jayco North Point 373BHOK fifth wheel, with a surprise room

Tony writes, “While the obvious customer for this fifth wheel, which is technically a bunkhouse, is a family, this isn’t such an in-your-face bunkhouse that it wouldn’t serve a couple well, too, or someone who brings other campers occasionally. Further, that bunk room could very easily be used as an office. No matter what, this would be a nice place to spend some time.”

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why did my brand-new LED lights stop working?

Dear Dave,

I have replaced all my ceiling lights with LED bulbs and they don’t last! They quit working within one outing. What’s wrong? I bought them at an auto supply store. —Ken, 1986 Cobra w/Ford chassis

NEW! Video of the day

RV awning replacement the easy way: You CAN do it yourself

By Cheri Sicard

The YouTube video below personally saved me a lot of money, time, and headaches. It shows just how easy RV awning replacement can be. Or, I should say how easy replacing the RV awning fabric can be. This video assumes your RV already has the RV awning hardware installed.

The video features Dometic or A&E manual awnings, very common types of RV awnings that will be familiar to many of you.

Replacing your RV awning yourself can save you HUNDREDS of dollars over paying someone to do the job for you.

Towing FAIL! These people hitch their fifth wheel backwards!

OMG! Our eyeballs nearly popped out of our heads when we saw this short video. Can you believe this is real? These people hitched up their fifth wheel backward. We can only imagine the damage this will cause!! What would you do if you were pumping gas and saw this person drive away like this? We sure hope someone ran up and told them to stop driving… Check this out!

Do you read more fiction or non-fiction books?

Many uses for Velcro in your RV

Erinn Myers wrote in with a sticky suggestion: “I Velcro just about anything I can to the walls and countertops of our motorhome. Why? So I don’t have to take down everything on the walls, and put everything away, each time we travel anywhere! Examples? (1) Our clock, as well as all of our photos/wall hangings. (2) Also in the bathroom, I’ve Velcroed the towel holder, tissue dispenser, soap dish and hand sanitizer dispenser to the counter (they only require a very small piece of Velcro, to stay in place). Then, when I clean, I just pick them up, then reattach everything after cleaning. (3) In the kitchen, I’ve also Velcroed salt and pepper shakers, a hand sanitizer dispenser, and a basket that we keep napkins in. (4) I’ve even attached small items to the insides of cabinet doors (to save space), such as flashlights, remotes, and even hairbrushes on the inside of the medicine cabinet. (5) Last but not least, I Velcroed a basket containing our dogs’ harnesses, leashes, and poo bags to the floor, right near the door – now super convenient!” —Thanks, Erinn! Stock up on Velcro here.

On this day last year…

Eight Spots in the United States Where You Can See Petroglyphs

It’s amazing to look at things such as petroglyphs and try to even begin to grasp the history behind them. This article from the Smithsonian shows you eight spots around the country to view them.

Corn and Sausage Frittata

by Nelda Carnley from Jack, AL

Nelda’s corn and sausage frittata recipe is something you can enjoy for breakfast, brunch, or dinner. We love versatile recipes! It’s creamy with bits of corn throughout. The sausage adds a nice savory flavor with just a hint of heat from the cayenne. Once baked, the bread crumb/butter/cheese topping gives the frittata a crunchy texture. Delicious!

The last surviving member of any species is known as an endling. In the April 4, 1996, issue of Nature magazine, commentators proposed the new word and it stuck ever since.

“Franklin is a rescue Chihuahua. He is about 4 years old. He is rather quirky. He only eats his kibble. We have not found any treats that he will eat. He loves to trail walk but hates walking on man-made surfaces, even if they are shady and cool. He is quite pampered, as he should be. He likes long naps in the sun and endless scratching on his lower back.” —Wallace Blackstock

