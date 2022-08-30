RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Issue 1937

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“No one has ever become poor by giving.” ―Anne Frank

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Toasted Marshmallow Day!

On this day in history: 1916 – Ernest Shackleton completes the rescue of all of his men stranded on Elephant Island in Antarctica. (There’s a wonderful book about this incredible story.)

Tip of the Day

Why you need a second shower rod in your RV’s shower

By Gail Marsh

Small spaces like an RV bathroom can always use more storage. That’s why you need a second shower rod in your RV shower. (If your RV doesn’t have a “first” shower rod, you still need one!)

RV showers aren’t big. At least ours isn’t. Newer rigs feature a fold-down teak seat instead of the preformed plastic seat like we have in our rig. Our integrated plastic seat takes up at least one-third of the shower space and the thing is, I can’t even sit on it! Why not? Because all our hair and shower products rest there. We have my shampoo and conditioner plus my husband’s hair products, too. Then there’s the body wash, back brush and loofahs, along with bar soap and washcloths.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

Wildcat 396MBL, a mid-bunk fifth wheel

Tony writes, “We have looked at a few larger fifth wheels with mid-bunk floor plans. These are really a good idea if you happen to have a larger group that you travel with. But they also work well if you want a separate room for an office or something like that.

“The mid-bunk in this is just what I’ve seen in most of the trailers with this floor plan—there’s a couch and flip-up bunk. So if you did have travelers who wanted their own space, this is a place they could have that. If you wanted a den or something along those lines, you could work that out, as well.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Jacks quit working. Can I use a drill to manually override them?

Dear Dave,

Our Lippert RV stabilizer jacks have quit working using the switch. The front ones quit completely, and the back ones still come up with the switch, but not down. We tried replacing the switches, but no change. Any ideas? What about using a cordless drill if we can’t get them fixed before our next adventure? Thanks much. —Bill and Sue, 2020 Rockwood Mini Lite 2104S

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Essential RV driving tips: What are off-tracking and rear overhang?

This RV driving tips video answers the questions: What is off-tracking and what is rear overhang, and how do they affect driving an RV?

It comes from someone with an impeccable record.

Watch the video

Powering safety with the Hughes Power Watchdog

By Tony Barthel

You don’t need a surge suppressor. Until you do. Like a seat belt, or the limit on the bungee cord at the top of the canyon. A lot people have told me that they have been RVing for years and haven’t had a surge suppressor for their RV and everything’s fine. But modern RVs, like so many other things in our lives, are filled with tiny computers that monitor systems and make sure that they’re working properly. Your water heater, refrigerator, air conditioner, and so many other systems have a computer that makes them run. A good spike in the power coming in, or a severe brown-out or over-voltage and those computers are done for. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Have you ever eaten a fish you personally caught?

Tell us here

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

A simple reminder which just may save your RV roof

Don’t bang your [RV’s] head. Make an easy-to-read note and put it on your dashboard or sun visor showing your RV height in feet and inches—and in metric, too, if you travel out of the country. It could save your TV antenna, air conditioner—even your roof. Thanks to George B. for the tip.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The 9 most overlooked road trips in the U.S.

This list is pretty fun, and we think you’ll find some inspiration for your next travels here. Hint: One of these road trips is BBQ themed… ’nuff said.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

First of all, the name for this is brilliant, and second of all, we know for a fact this works. Maybe someday we’ll tell you the story…

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 20 percent often buy souvenir magnets for their fridge on trips.

• 38 percent have encountered a bear at least once while hiking.

• 16 percent consider themselves to be an avid birdwatcher.

Recent poll: Have you ever been in an accident while driving your RV?

Recipe of the Day

Oven Omelet

by Gayle Kennedy from Portland, OR

Tasty and super easy, this baked omelet is quite good. Once baked, it’s thick, fluffy, and full of flavor. There’s plenty of bacon and gooey cheese to make this super satisfying. It’s rather large and would be great to whip up for a holiday breakfast or brunch.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

There are about one trillion bacteria and nearly 200 types of fungi on each of our feet. There are 26 bones in each foot (one less than in a hand), and there are about 250,000 sweat glands in our feet. Feet have nearly 8,000 nerves, many near the skin – which is why feet are so ticklish.

*What makes Magic Erasers so magic? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Kimmie is the kindest, most loving cat ever. She was a rescue cat with a slight deformity in her back legs—she’s knock-kneed. The vet said there is an operation to remedy this, however, if it doesn’t appear to be an issue, then don’t worry. She runs fast and jumps high—there is nothing wrong with this cat. This photo is her posing on a table at Defeated Creek Campground.” —Jerry Tachoir

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Get rid of those decal “ghosts!”

If you use a coin to remove old decals from your RV, you may have an unwelcome guest when the job’s done: Decal “ghosts” – shadowy after-images imprinted in the Filon siding. The solution? A heavy-duty oxidation remover! Pour the remover onto a rough sponge and scrub the Filon in circles. The yellow oxidation will come right up and your RV will look good as new! The remover will also remove stains, scratches and water spots. Learn more or order here.

Leave here with a laugh

We need a 12-step group for compulsive talkers. They could call it On Anon Anon. —Paula Poundstone

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.