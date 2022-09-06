Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 67

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Tuesday, September 6, 2022



RVing Basics

I have a business that I’d like to take on the road, but I wonder about working space in my RV…

A lot of RVers operate a business from a motorhome or other RV, and seem to ﬁnd the space to do it. Some large RVs come equipped with computer desks, which are helpful. But most RVers do quite well using their dinettes as ofﬁce desks. It’s relatively easy these days for many people to work from the road. Cell phones, laptop computers and easy access to the internet enables many RVers to work from wherever they are.

Check out Tony Barthel’s review from Saturday on the 2023 Fleetwood Frontier GTX 37RT. It has an incredible office space!

Do I need special vehicle insurance if I’m operating a business from my RV?

You may. Check with your insurance agent. Even monetizing videos you post to YouTube may be viewed by an insurance company as a business. Be very careful about getting this right if you plan to work from your RV on the road.

Quick Tips

Cold weather camping tip

With Mark Polk, RV EDUCATION 101®

The first thing I do before a cold-weather RV trip is, make sure the LP gas cylinders or LP gas tank is full, and the battery(s) is/are serviced and fully charged. The RV furnace will consume more LP gas and deplete the battery quicker than other appliances, so these simple preventive maintenance checks are essential.

Quick, disconnect the water

Remember to use a “quick disconnect” for your potable water hose connections at the coach to make this task easier to perform. It’s worth investing in a good-quality brass fixture. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Rent before buying.” —Michael Starks

Random RV Thought

When you do something really stupid with your RV, like banging it into a tree branch and making a dent or even a hole, don’t fret. Such misfortunes happen to all RVers sooner or later. Just get the damage repaired and get on with your life. Stuff happens.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Taking a nice warm shower was one of my best mods, but while boondocking you want to save water, so you shut off the showerhead while you soap up! Now turn the showerhead back on (OMG) the water is cold and you have to wait till it warms up again, so now you’ve wasted a lot of water.

“So I installed an Aqua View Showermiser. It’s awesome as it recirculates the warm water while you soap up (no wasted water). I did make a modification by adding a temperature gauge to it. This addition completely eliminates any water loss as it recirculates till you see the temperature you want – around 100 degrees!” —Dave Telenko

Editor: Here’s a link to Aqua View’s website.



