RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Issue 1942

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“The important thing to you is not how many years in your life, but how much life in your years!” ―Edward J. Stieglitz

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Read a Book Day!

On this day in history: 1620 – The Pilgrims sail from Plymouth, England, on the Mayflower to settle in North America. (Old Style date; September 16 per New Style date.)

Tip of the Day

Have these RV water heater maintenance tools on hand

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

The task of replacing an RV water heater element may seem difficult, but most RV owners can make this repair themselves. Having the right RV water heater maintenance tools on hand will not only help save time but also save money on repair costs.

Is your RV water heater slow to heat? Does it seem like you run out of hot water quickly? Does it not heat up at all? There’s a good chance that your heating element is not working properly. Please see your appliance owner’s manual for instructions on how to safely remove and replace your heating element.

Continue reading for tools to have on hand

Today’s RV review…

Winnebago Micro Minnie 1808FBS

Tony writes this is “…a smaller trailer that may be a good choice for some people who hope to tow with something other than a large pickup. Or just want something smaller. … With Winnebago’s longer (three-year) warranty and generally better build quality, I can see these being a logical choice for a lot of travelers.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why did RV’s faucets leak after water pump was replaced?

Dear Dave,

Last winter the RV service center winterized our motorhome. We had told them that we already purged all water from plumbing so they only needed to put antifreeze into the plumbing. They forgot and burned out our pump, so they replaced it on their dime. When we dewinterized it, all of a sudden we had leaks in most of our faucets so had to replace them. My question is whether the pump is adjustable for water pressure, or if it is set at 40 psi. I’ve tried calling them, but they never answer or return my calls. Thanks, Dave! —Genevieve, 2005 Itasca Meridian

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

RV interior cleaning: How to disinfect and sanitize your RV

By Cheri Sicard

Mark Polk of RV Education 101 made this video about RV interior cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing in response to the COVID epidemic. He covers two main topics: sanitizing surfaces in the RV as well as protecting against airborne germs.

Continue reading and watch the video

Campground pet etiquette: Should you bark back?

By Kate Doherty

As campgrounds become more and more crowded, are new RVers less likely to practice social etiquette with their neighbors when they own incessantly barking dogs? Perhaps they were remiss and have not trained their dog(s), believing the portable pen outside their RV is adequate. Read more about pet etiquette in parks and then please participate in our poll here.

Reader poll

Have you traveled outside North America in the last 10 years?

Tell us here

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

You see a lot of these around neighborhoods and sometimes at campsites around the holidays. Well, um, this one is…. interesting…

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Sewer fitting grip help

If you find the bayonet mounts for your sewer hose connections are getting a bit hard to twist off and on (hate so say it, but it sometimes comes with age), here’s a tool that might help. An adjustable oil filter wrench, made to get a grip around automotive oil filters can also provide a handy grip and plenty of leverage on the bayonet fitting of your sewer hose, and the termination cap as well. Here’s one on Amazon.

NEW FACEBOOK GROUP FROM RVTRAVEL.COM. RV Tech Tips (discuss maintaining, modifying and repairing your RV).

On this day last year…

Website of the day

iPhone Photography School

Now, you do have to pay for most of the classes and courses on this website, but if you want to improve your phone photography, this is the place to do it! You’ll learn so much!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 41 percent never have nightmares and can’t even remember the last time they had one.

• 14 percent do not allow shoes to be worn inside their RV.

• 19 percent say they would never handle a snake, even if it was non-poisonous.

Recent poll: How many years is (or was) the loan on your present RV?

Recipe of the Day

Ham & Cheese Potato Salad

by Amy H. from Detroit, MI

Potato salad is a must on a cookout menu and we really liked this twist. The addition of peas gives the side dish a slight sweetness. Ham and cheese make this a hearty potato salad. This could be a side or even a meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

During the first quarter of the 20th century, new Americans arriving at Ellis Island were served Jell-O gelatin dessert as a treat to welcome them to America. Gelatin dessert was patented in 1845 and the Jell-O brand was created in 1897. The first flavors were strawberry, raspberry, orange and lemon.

*Yesterday, we told you all about the voice of Siri, the robot behind your iPhone. Find the fascinating story in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“George, a Basset Hound/Pittie mix, is about 10 years old and loves to go on trips! He travels in a ‘cove of comfort.’ We have been without his brother, Buck, since February, so George is a solo doggo adventurer for now. He is so funny with his one-ear-up and cases of the zoomies [editor: bursts of energy]. He loves treats and long naps, but who doesn’t?” —Brianna McGraw

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

ARE YOU A MEMBER OF OUR RVing WITH DOGS FACEBOOK GROUP? If not, you can join here. Good stuff!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.