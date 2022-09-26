Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 81

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Name three things I can do to help my RV live longer

Change the engine oil regularly, make sure the coach is not overloaded and that the tires are properly inﬂated, and have the roof inspected at least once a year for potential leaks.

Can I use an RV in the winter?

Absolutely. Take it to the Southwest deserts, Florida, or the Texas Hill Country (or even Baja), where you will be among thousands of other RVers seeking the sun. Or take it skiing, in which case you’ll need to take special precautions against freezing the water system. This may mean modifying your use of onboard water, including not using the freshwater tank at all.

In fact, here’s everything about winterizing for newbies (or anyone).

Storing your “stinky slinky”

For that menace, the “stinky slinky” [sewer dump hose], I recommend getting a plastic tote with a sealable gasket for the lid. Trust me on this, the stinky slinky … well, it stinks. Hence, the name! I have stored it in a normal tote to find that wherever I have stored the tote, the area smells like poop. Yes, the bumpers in RVs have a place to slide and store the stinky slinky, but I have found that this location makes my bumper and the rear of the RV stink. You can wash out the tote, or throw it away if it becomes unusable down the line. You can’t do that with your RV bumper. From The Simple Life Guide To RV Living: The Road to Freedom and the Mobile Lifestyle Revolution.

Route planning tips

Plan your route ahead of time. We discovered that we could get free maps from state Tourist Boards and good advice from local Chambers of Commerce. From the latter you can learn about local, free attractions as well as the best sites within their borders; they may also send you coupons for everything from restaurants to museums. They’re a good source for info on free festivals and fairs that may tickle your fancy. From RV Living: An Essential Guide to Full-time RVing and Motorhome Living.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Please talk to an experienced RV traveler who can tell you about the possible mechanical, electrical, etc., problems. There are so many things that may not be for you – like dumping the tanks, finding water and dumps, places to camp or boondock and ones to avoid, being w/a partner 24/7…. It is a wonderful fantasy but it’s not for everyone. So save yourself some dollars and talk ideally to a couple who have the experience of many years.” —Suzanne

Some motorhomes sleep five or even six people – that’s what the RV makers say. But, really, unless some of those people are kids, you’ll be packing along a heap of weight if that many people cram into a single RV with all their stuff. Too much weight is a very bad thing and sometimes even very dangerous.

“What’s the best modification you’ve made to your RV?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Several changes!

1. A flip-up stand-up workstation for my wife who needs to stand up to work due to back problems

2. Victron battery monitor

3. Slide-out table with my gas grill

4. Replaced the center-post table with two Lagun swiveling arm mounts

5. Permanent power for my VIAIR compressor

6. Cellular booster

7. Amateur radio

8. Storage bay lights” —Phil

