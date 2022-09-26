RV Daily Tips. Monday, September 26, 2022

Issue 1956

Tip of the Day

A suspension upgrade called SumoSprings won’t break the bank

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

One of my favorite topics to discuss is suspension! I talk about it so often because every time you hit the road your unit goes through an earthquake. This shake, rattle and roll often puts unnecessary stress on the components of your RV, and let’s face it—repairs on those components can get expensive! Let me introduce you to another suspension upgrade today: Trailer SumoSprings®. SuperSprings International proudly touts that these springs reduce G-force by 68 percent on average.

Today’s RV review…

2023 nüCamp TAB 400—Best bunk design

Tony writes, “If you’ve been RVing for any length of time you’ve likely seen one of these. You can’t miss them. They have the iconic shape associated with a teardrop trailer but are significantly larger. … For 2023, nüCamp has taken this iconic trailer and made just enough changes that it actually substantially changes how useful these are. Something I see in vintage trailers is an incredible use and flexibility of sleeping spaces, and that’s what you get here, as well.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s decals are cracked on only one side. Can I restore them?

Dear Dave,

The decals on the passenger side of my motorhome are all cracked, whereas the ones on the driver’s side look great. How can I restore the passenger side RV decals? A friend suggested 303 Aerospace Protectant. I don’t read where it restores, but only protects “as is.” —Ches, 2011 Four Winds Hurricane Class A Motorhome

RVelectricity ™

Is generator bonding really necessary?

I just read your article regarding generator bonding. I’m curious if using a bonding plug in a floating neutral generator vs. just using the generator as-is made any difference safety-wise?

I have a WEN 3800-watt generator and a travel trailer with no EMS. Based on your article, it seems like I can just plug and play. However, I wanted to get your opinion on whether the bonding plug somehow makes things safer for my family and/or if it allows the GFCI outlets in the trailer to work.

It seems like everything I read contradicts someone else when it comes to using bonding plugs, grounding rods, and surge protectors with floating neutral generators.

Thank you for your help!! —Rob S.

Video of the day

How to get the best deal on an RV – 10 things to NEVER say when negotiating

By Cheri Sicard

Thinking of buying a new or new-to-you RV? Regardless if you plan to buy new or used, from a dealer or from a private party, the 10 tips in this video can help you get the best deal on an RV.

Dr. David Madow aka “The RV Dummy” says there are 10 things you should never ever say to anyone who is trying to sell you an RV.

A bright gadget review: Luci Core lights come in handy all around the RV

By Tony Barthel

“It’s a light. It’s just a light.” That was what someone told me as I excitedly told them about a gift I was given, a Luci Core LED light. You see, in addition to writing stories here, I also give workshops on RV Basic Training and some other stuff. An attendee was so happy with the RV Basic Training class that she gave my wife and me each a Luci Core light.

What was the big deal about this light? Two primary things, actually. Continue reading to find out.

Reader poll

If you could RV around one of these countries, which would you choose?

Quick Tip

Give your RV a name

Naming your RV and making it part of the family will change your attitude towards your rig. That’s important because your RV will be part of your life. It will take care of you and you will have to take care of it. Just like your dog, your RV will need annual checkups, an occasional bath, a lot of feeding (gas), and from time to time there will be trips to the vet (I mean the RV shop). Don’t think of your RV as the enemy or the cause of all of your troubles. Yes, it will break down or need maintenance at the most inconvenient times. And it will need expensive work done sometimes when it doesn’t fit your budget or your schedule. Your kids probably needed braces at a time when it didn’t fit into your budget too. —From RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget. Available on Amazon.

Website of the day

75 Fall Dinner Ideas You’ll Want To Make All Season Long

Now that we’re officially two days into fall we can start making our favorite fall recipes again! We’re going to start on the eighth one on this list from delish, the Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese. Yuuuuuummy!

Recipe of the Day

Jean’s Nacho Casserole

by Jean Fisher from O’Fallon, IL

Yum! This nacho casserole is easy and super tasty. Set out your favorite nacho toppings and let the family customize their plate. This is one easy dinner recipe.

Trivia

In 2012, Taco Bell airlifted a truck filled with tacos to Bethel, Alaska. Why would they do that? Well, funny story… Pranksters plastered posters all over the small town (pop. 6,100) announcing that a new Taco Bell was opening. Locals were excited, as their nearest big city with new restaurants was 400 miles away. The town’s residents were disappointed when they learned it was a prank, but Taco Bell caught wind of the story and decided the town deserved a Taco Bell feast. The company airlifted a taco truck loaded with 10,000 tacos to the small town. Taco ’bout an awesome ending to the story!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Cadee the Brittany Spaniel loves camping with us but needs her own chair whenever we go.” —Eric Suris

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Hitch Ball Lubricant extends the life of your hitch mount!

Protect hitch balls and receivers from corrosion with this high-film strength and waterproof grease. Formulated to stay where you apply it, this lubricant reduces friction, wear, rust, water corrosion and noise. Compatible with any variety of trailer applications like receiver hitches, ball mounts, hitch balls, locks, couplers, jacks, and more. Learn more or order here.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you hear about the guy who developed a terrible disease where he can’t stop telling airport jokes? His doctor says it’s terminal.

