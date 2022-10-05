Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 88

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

RVing Basics

Will the plugs in my RV work if I am not hooked up to electricity?

It depends. If you are running from a generator, typically all of your 120-volt outlets will work, but you might only be able to start up one air conditioner before tripping the circuit breaker on the generator. If you have an inverter, it will convert the 12 volts of your battery into 120 volts AC to run some appliances. But your power will be limited to low-power appliances, so in most cases the inverter will only run your television and a few other low-power appliances. If you only have a house battery and a converter, none of your 120-volt outlets will work at all. But the battery will supply 12-volts DC power for all RV lighting, and in some cases your television and USB charging outlets. Read about the amazing SoftStartUp here.

Can I blow a fuse in my RV like at home?

Yes, fuses are generally used on the 12-volt DC side of your power panel, while circuit breakers are always used for the 120-volt AC power side. So be sure you know the location of your fuse box and to pack extra fuses. Learn how to replace a fuse or reset a circuit breaker in case a fuse blows or a circuit breaker trips. Here are some fuse kits available on Amazon. Make sure you get the right ones for your RV.

Quick Tips

Thinking about work camping?

Some basic principles to remember when you decide that work camping will be part of your RV lifestyle. The main thing is: You are not starting a new career. These are part-time seasonal jobs. The pay, if any, will be at or near minimum wage. Secondly, unless you have been hired as a manager, do not try to be one. This can quickly lead to problems between you and management, and can just as quickly lead to dismissal. If you can keep these basics in mind, and keep a good work ethic and attitude, you will be successful. —From So, You Want To Be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]. Available on Amazon.

Shopping for an RV loan? Read this first

It is possible to get almost any kind of RV loan if you have good credit. You will pay more interest if your credit score isn’t 700 and above. There are lending institutions that won’t lend money on low-end RVs because of the rapid depreciation. The same thing applies to rigs older than 7 to 10 years. Tell the loan officer what type and age of an RV you’re considering before you fill out the application. Keep in mind that every application you submit may affect your credit score from 5 to 10 points.

Don’t bother with companies that will not loan on your chosen RV type. You can get several finance quotes, but do not pay an application fee. If they want money up front, walk away. All the reputable companies can complete your loan application within an hour or so. They may want to work out the terms later. Don’t fall into this trap! Get all the numbers and know exactly what you will pay up front in down payment and exactly what the monthly payment will be. Also insist on no prepayment penalties in case you decide to pay off the loan early or make larger payments. —From So, You Want To Be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]. Available on Amazon.com

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“I would, and have, advised friends to buy a relatively inexpensive used RV. Learn what you do and do not like about your rig and also how being in an RV fits into your lifestyle. You can also learn about all of the RV’s systems. Then when you have some experience under your belt you can buy what is most ideal for you. You may even get most or all of your original investment back.” —John Emery

Random RV Thought

When you are in a campground where bear warning signs are posted, it is very comforting to know you are camped in an RV and not a tent. (Although we posted awhile ago about a bear who ripped through the side of an RV. Did you see it?)

