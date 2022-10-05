RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Issue 1963

Today’s thought

“There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.” ―Leonard Cohen

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Do Something Nice Day!

On this day in history: 1970 – The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) is founded.

Tip of the Day

What’s the most important RV trip prep? Your personal health

By Gail Marsh

Getting ready for an extended RV trip usually involves making reservations, packing the RV, checking RV systems, and making arrangements for your stix-n-brix home while you plan to be away. You probably have preparation checklists (like this one). Don’t forget to include the most important part of RV trip prep—you and your health! Face it! If you get sick or feel tired as your trip begins, you may compromise your entire adventure. That’s why you need to consider some personal health prep before your RV travels begin. Here are some tips to help you do just that!

Today’s RV review…

Coachmen Catalina Summit Series 7 model 184BHS

Tony writes, “Today’s RV review is of a small, affordable bunkhouse trailer—the Coachmen Catalina Summit Series 7 model 184BHS. This is a trailer that’s closer to the affordable end of the price spectrum that has some really good features. However, for some campers, it may have some deal breakers.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

RV is plugged into 30 amp in a heated garage but engine batteries still die. Why?

Dear Dave,

My RV is plugged into a 30 amp that is located in a heated garage. Today and earlier this year the starter batteries were dead. I left the bay lights on for about 24 hours. I boosted the batteries with the house batteries, started the engine, and then shut the engine down. Then I connected a battery minder to the two starter batteries. After a couple of hours, the red light went out on the minder or tender. I was surprised that it went out so soon. —Denny, 2011 Monaco Camelot 43DFT

Lithium Batteries – Are They Right For You?

Video of the day

Incredible ambulance RV conversion has amazing features

By Cheri Sicard

Steven Stolp from Stolp Solutions, a custom RV and van builder, has designed an amazing ambulance RV conversion that has to be seen to be believed. You’ll never look at an ambulance the same way again.

Why young veterans do not integrate with older ones

By Louis J. Finkle

Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Clinical Psychology

The number one problem of nearly all military-oriented groups is trying to determine how to attract younger veterans to participate in activities with older ones. For years I have been trying to determine its effects on the RV lifestyle we enjoy. No matter the age of people I question, the answers to my questions come down to “social” differences between older and younger-minded veterans. There are more factors expanding the chasm than connecting the parties. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Do you have security cameras that monitor your home or RV?

Quick Tip

Garden kneeling pads—good in and around the RV

Garden kneeling pads, made out of foam, are great for kneeling in the garden. But pick up a pack of them and you’ll have uses for them around the RV. Some RVers keep one with a box of disposable gloves so their knees don’t get wet when dumping holding tanks, or putting down manual stabilizers. But here’s another one: After bouncing down the highway, you park, go inside, open a cabinet door and hey, presto! Stuff jumps out of the cabinet! These neat pads fit right across the opening of a cabinet door (tucked inside) and act as a barrier, keeping items inside the cabinet. And if you hit the bleachers at your favorite athletic or sporting event, they make a great cush for your tush. Here are some on Amazon.

Website of the day

10 Coolest Museums in America

Some of these museums look like they’d be a ton of fun to explore. Check ’em out and plan a trip if you’re nearby.

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Taco Soup

by Vicki Wacasey from Greenville, TX

A delicious chicken taco soup made with pantry ingredients. Sometimes canned chicken can be a bit overpowering. The key is to drain it very well and it soaks up the lovely seasonings in this taco soup. Cream cheese makes the soup creamy and adds a slight tang. Serve with cheese and tortilla chips for an easy soup on a cold evening.

Trivia

When you’re on a hiking trail you’ve probably noticed small markers telling you you’re on the right path. Usually they’re found bolted to a tree. Those are called “blazes.” Trailblazing used to be a real occupation, where trailblazers would go out and hike routes across unexplored terrain setting “blazes” to mark their path.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bunny was a rescue from a puppy mill in Alabama. We found her in Florida at approximately 6-12 months of age. She adapted fairly well to a home and has learned everything to have a pleasant life. She loves riding in the car and loves the RV.” —Robert McBride

Get your kicks on, well, you know how it goes…

“The Best Hits on Route 66: 100 Essential Stops on the Mother Road” is the perfect companion for anyone traveling down Route 66 or who has ever wanted to. Amy Bizzarri, a Route 66 expert, takes you on an inspiring and entertaining journey down America’s most famous favorite road. Along with fascinating history and travel inspiration, the book also includes itineraries so trip planning is a breeze. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Three good ol’ boys are on Death Row. They discuss how to distract the firing squad so they can escape, and come up with a plan. When the first one’s in front of the firing squad he yells “Tornado!” and the firing squad drop their rifles, run for cover and he escapes. The second man comes in front of the firing squad and at the last moment he yells “Earthquake!” and the firing squad drop their rifles, run for cover and he escapes. The third man, who’s not the brightest candle on the cake, then comes in front of the firing squad and at the last moment yells “Fire!”

