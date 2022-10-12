Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 93

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Wednesday, October 12, 2022



RVing Basics

Sometimes my water pump goes on, then right off. Is that normal?

No, and it’s not good. It likely means there is a water leak in your system. If so, find and stop the leak immediately or risk costly water damage later.

I’ve heard some RVers call their large motorhomes “buses.” Are their RVs bus conversions?

Sometimes. But more likely they are the owners of the biggest and most expensive motorhomes, called motor coaches, built on a bus chassis. The cost of these “palaces on wheels” is usually $300,000 and up – some more than a million dollars.

Do RV parks have special rates for full-timers?

Many parks offer weekly, monthly and seasonal rates, which will provide significant savings over the day rate. Some will allow you to stay year-round, but you’re essentially living in a “trailer park” then.

Quick Tips

Roof vent raising a stink?

If nasty holding tank odors are invading your space, pop up on the roof and check out your roof vents. Yes, they need to be free of debris, but underneath the vent cap is where the real problem could be. If there’s a gap between the actual vent pipe and the roof itself, holding tank gases can sneak right back into the coach. Stuff the space between the pipe and roof sheeting with fiberglass insulation, then seal over the top of the insulation with no-sagging roof sealant.

Adjust your hitch ball height

“Towing with the tongue high (or low) can overload one of your trailer axles. Set your ball height to level the trailer when attached to the tow vehicle. “ —From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy

“If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?”

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“If you truly want to travel then be prepared to dry camp/boondock. Campgrounds are filling up and in popular locations require reservations months in advance. If your idea of RVing is to snag long-term reservations in the south in winter and north in summer you’ll be fine. But if you want to move about, then pay attention to tank sizes when you buy and outfit your RV with solar, sufficient batteries, inverter and possibly a generator.” —Shannon

Refrigerator bars ensure nothing moves while driving

Random RV Thought

At home when you run out of something that you need for dinner, you make a fast trip to the supermarket. But when you are camping far from a store, there is nowhere to go. And thus begins a process of going through the cupboards or fridge to try to find what can be used as a substitute. More often than not, something is found and the meal is a success. Actually, this process can be very creative and adds a bit of a challenge to getting by while on the road.

