Full-Time RVer Newsletter #40, October 12, 2022

7 of the best personality traits for full-time RVing (and a quiz: Is full-timing right for you?)

By Gail Marsh

Many folks are jumping into a new lifestyle—full-time living on the road. It sounds exciting and invigorating! Just think, you can sell your bricks ‘n sticks home and say goodbye to lawns that need mowing, exterior siding and interior walls that require painting, and general maintenance that will keep you busy from now until Sunday. You can say goodbye to obnoxious neighbors and that finicky furnace, too. You can work remotely while watching seagulls fly or deer prance about and you can check off your “Things to See Before I Die” list, as well.

But before you stab that “For Sale” sign on your lawn, take this very unofficial self-survey. If you find you have most of the character traits necessary for life exclusively on the road, maybe full-time RVing is for you!

Personality traits useful for full-time RVing

Score one point for each personality trait question you answer “Yes.” Then check your results below.

All RVers will relate to this catchy song. You’re going to love it!

By Emily Woodbury

This song, “I Need to Go Somewhere” by a wonderful artist, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, recently came on my Spotify radio as I was driving. I know and love Drew Holcomb, but hadn’t heard this song before. As soon as it came on I found myself cranking up the volume. Not only is it catchy, but I think it’s something we can all relate to as RVers. Watch the video and listen here.

Don’t change the channel! Visit three famous TV sites and re-live your favorites

By Chris Epting

All over the country, but especially in California, you can add some fun to any road trip by visiting some legendary TV sites, including those that appeared in the Lone Ranger, M*A*S*H and The Andy Griffith Show. These are three of my favorites… [A little nostalgia, anyone?]

Halloween horrors! Beware of pets and chocolate

Halloween and the Fourth of July are the busiest times in the veterinary ER clinic, and Halloween is just around the corner. It can be a scary and dangerous time for pets. What are some of the things you should be aware of to prevent a costly trip to the emergency clinic? Find out here.

Quick tip

Watch for overheating of outlets and power cords

With electricity expert Mike Sokol

Visually inspect all outlets every season for any signs of overheating. That’s why white outlets are the best since it’s easy to see any browning of the plastic. If there is any sign of overheating, get the outlets replaced immediately and inspect all power cords for signs of overheating as well. If plug contacts look oxidized or brown, then cleaning them with fine sandpaper might work to bring back their shine. But if there’s any sign of melting around the plastic or rubber, then replace it immediately.

Five important things to ask before you buy your next RV

Lemon Law attorney Ron Burdge has some very important advice for anyone who is in the market to buy an RV. He knows what he’s talking about after helping countless hundreds of RVers avoid financial disaster related to the purchase or use of a defective RV. Read more.

What to do if you smell marijuana at the campground. Can you complain? Can you partake?

If you smell a skunk in the campground, it may not be a skunk. Oftentimes the pungent smell of marijuana resembles that stinky animal. But is marijuana usage allowed in a campground? What are the rules? One reader, we’ll keep her name to ourselves, was not happy when she smelled the odor of marijuana while camping. She sent us an email and we decided to do a little investigating. Continue reading to learn all about pot in campgrounds.

No: Your RV’s outdoor LEDs are not cool, and they’re affecting your quality of sleep!

By Tony Barthel

We’ve all seen them—more and more RVs being manufactured are coming with ever-brighter exterior lights and, according to some studies, this is a problem. In fact, based on the results of some studies, it’s actually a rather significant issue. There were several studies I looked at for this article but my own empirical data is that I sleep better when it’s dark. It’s one of the reasons I like boondocking and camping in forests and other places where there isn’t a lot of light. Continue reading.

Your assignment

What advice would you give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Don’t be too quick to sell your home and possessions. We were so excited about going full-time that we sold our house and got rid of almost all our possessions. While 3+ years of full timing has been great, we now really miss having a home base and a place for all our ‘stuff.’ I know some may have been glad to ‘lighten their load,’ but now we wish we had at least kept a lot of possessions so we could revert to part-timers.” —Richard Hubert

Featured recipe

Enchilada Casserole

by Melanie B. from Kennesaw, GA

Enchiladas are delicious but rolling them can take time. This is a casserole that tastes just like enchiladas without the extra work. It’s cheesy and full of flavor. A great weeknight dinner. Serve with Spanish rice, chips and salsa and you’ll have a fiesta in your tummy.

