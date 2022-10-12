RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Issue 1968

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“You are not rich until you have a rich heart.” ―Roy T. Bennett

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Fossil Day! Check out these fossil-finding locations you can camp near.

On this day in history: 1792 – In Washington, D.C., the cornerstone of the United States Executive Mansion (known as the White House since 1818) is laid.

Tip of the Day

10 helpful tips for driving an RV at night

By Gail Marsh

A family emergency recently prompted us to drive our RV at night. We prefer to travel during daylight hours, but this time it just wasn’t possible. Here are some tips that may come in handy should you need to travel in the dark some time, too.

Slow down. Nighttime travel is more dangerous than traveling in the daylight simply because your view of the roadway is limited. You can only see ahead as far as your headlights illuminate. By traveling at a slower rate of speed you’ll be better able to control your vehicle, especially in the case of emergencies. (Think: deer or obstruction in the road.)

Nighttime travel is more dangerous than traveling in the daylight simply because your view of the roadway is limited. You can only see ahead as far as your headlights illuminate. By traveling at a slower rate of speed you’ll be better able to control your vehicle, especially in the case of emergencies. (Think: deer or obstruction in the road.) Stay alert . Sure, there may be less traffic on the road at night, but this can also be a negative. You won’t have cars ahead of you to forewarn you of upcoming situations. Eliminate distractions so that you can fully concentrate on driving. (Think: Safely secure children and pets.)

. Sure, there may be less traffic on the road at night, but this can also be a negative. You won’t have cars ahead of you to forewarn you of upcoming situations. Eliminate distractions so that you can fully concentrate on driving. (Think: Safely secure children and pets.) Avoid two-lane highways. If possible, travel via four-lane or divided highways if you must drive at night. This will reduce the glare from oncoming cars and should avoid sharp curves and steep hills, as well.

Continue reading

Today: Live video chat

RV Quality: What RV manufacturers don’t want you to know

Most RVers buy their RV based on the “Bling” — what it looks like. “Oh, I just love the floor plan,” she says. “I love that it has a Cummins engine,” he says.” And (with stars in their eyes) they talk about how they can manage the monthly payments if they’re careful. But wait: They may be cruisin’ for a bruisin’ because of all the secret ways that RV manufacturers cut corners to keep the price of their RVs down. Don’t miss this live webcast. Join Dave Solberg and Dustin Simpson and RVT readers (by chat) in what will be a fascinating discussion. Learn more.

Today’s RV review…

Tony’s schedule is changing a little bit. We’re working on the details. Stay tuned!

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

RV furnace has low airflow and isn’t hot. Why?

Dear Dave,

The RV furnace has always worked well, but this last week it seems it isn’t heating the interior as quickly as it did a few months ago. I checked the vents and nothing is blocking them. The air blowing is warm but used to be much warmer. And while the heat is on, I can’t light the stove burners; I have to turn the furnace off, and then the stove will light. That has never happened before so I think the two may be related. —Cheryl, 2016 Coachmen Leprechaun 220QB

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Terrifying park ranger stories: Yosemite mysteries and missing persons

Ready for some spooky fun? The video below from “What Lurks Beneath,” a channel specializing in storytelling of the mysterious and supernatural, contains some hair-raising tales of Yosemite. A number of the Yosemite mysteries come from accounts gleaned from park ranger stories and experiences.

In Yosemite, missing persons scenarios are surprisingly frequent. As are sightings of Bigfoot and other cryptozoological creatures and strange entities. The video below features stories in both of these categories.

Watch the video

Fridge Fixer keeps residential refrigerator doors closed in RVs

Americans are an ingenious lot. We see a problem. We solve a problem. Whether that problem be big or small, we don’t hesitate to provide a cool solution. And speaking of cool, one of the problems many RVers have is that their residential refrigerators don’t stay closed when going down the road. Solution? Fridge Fixer™. Read what Tony Barthel thinks about this nifty gadget, and watch a short video, here.

Reader poll

Have you ever continuously stayed 3 months or more in an RV park or campground?

Tell us here

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• CURRENT SMOKE AND FIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Important first steps with a new motorhome or tow vehicle

Got a new, or new-to-you, motorhome or tow vehicle? First rule: Read the manuals! They’ll answer a lot of your questions with what the manufacturer recommends – not necessarily what other guys around the campfire recommend. Next: Take pictures of the engine compartment. Later, if something goes wrong (like a broken belt) you’ll have a guide to help you put it back together. Brand-new rig? Write down what your “normal” operating temperatures are, put them in your owner’s manual, and you’ll have them to refer to a couple of years down the road, which might help you diagnose a problem.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

It took us a minute to figure out what this was (if it’s not a toothbrush, then ???), but once we did we immediately thought of a million ways to use it! Handy!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The best places to visit in California

Check out this list from Lonely Planet and see if you agree—are these the best places to visit in the beautiful state of California? We think so!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Part 2: What’s the best solar panel for your RV? How many do you need?

• More rookie campers plus more bears is a dangerous combination

• Airliner waste water: Do planes really dump it in the air?

Say "Thanks!" for this newsletter We work incredibly hard here at RVtravel.com to provide you with the best news, information and advice about RVing. If you enjoyed this newsletter or if you learned something new, say "Thanks!" We couldn't do what we do without those readers who voluntarily provide donations. Thank YOU for supporting us. Processing ... Donate Stripe Payments requires Javascript to be supported by the browser in order to operate.

Recipe of the Day

Mom’s Southern Sausage Gravy

by Rene Stevens from Brainerd, MN

Rene learned from her mom how to make sausage gravy very well. This sausage gravy is so yummy. Every Southerner has a jar of bacon drippings in their fridge – it makes everything better. This sausage gravy is easy to whip up and most of the ingredients you probably have in your fridge. Serve over freshly baked biscuits with some eggs on the side for a delicious and hearty breakfast.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

In the 1400s, a law was set forth that a man was not allowed to beat his wife with a stick thicker than his thumb. Hence, we have the “Rule of thumb.”

*What is the origin of the word “panic”? It’s quite interesting! Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Trace the Lab is my companion adventure dog for 13 and 1/2 years. As we’ve slowed down our hiking a little, I bought a folding kayak to take on our adventures. He seems to love riding in it and then getting out for a little swim or romp on land.” —Terry Cuyler

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Amazon is having two days of special holiday deals

Find amazing offers on all your favorite items. This is the last day! Check it out and get ready to save big.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.