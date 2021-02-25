Newmar recalls some motorhomes for brake light switch issue

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2021 Kountry Star and 2017-2021 Dutch Star motorhomes. The brake light switch may chafe against the windshield wiper mechanism, which could damage the brake light switch or its wiring, and cause the brake lights to not illuminate.

If the brake lights do not illuminate, other motorists will be unaware of the driver’s intention, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the brake light switch and replace it as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 18, 2021. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

