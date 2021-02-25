Popular Ford trucks recalled: Windshield could detach from cab

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling more than 79,000 model year 2021 F-150 and 2020-2021 F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty vehicles. During manufacturing, the windshield may not have been properly bonded to the vehicle, allowing it to detach in a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 212, “Windshield Mounting.”

In the event of a crash, if the windshield separates from the vehicle, it can increase the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Ford will notify owners, and dealers will remove and reinstall the windshield, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 6, 2021. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 21C06.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued so please check this website often.

Read all recent RV and RV-related recalls by clicking here. We also publish a weekly recap of recalls in the free Sunday edition of our RVtravel.com newsletter. Sign up here.