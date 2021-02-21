Will new movie about RV van living fuel nomad lifestyle?

A new movie starring Academy Award-winning actress Frances McDormand, debuted in movie theaters and on Hulu Friday. The low budget Nomadland is receiving rave reviews. In it, McDorman’s character loses her husband and then her part-time teaching job in rural Nevada and sets off to live in a van. With a barebones income, she travels through the American West, picking up odd jobs and staying at campgrounds and on public lands, including near Quartzite, Arizona, where she meets fellow van dwellers and RV boondockers. The photography of the American West is often stunning.

Among her jobs: working at an Amazon Warehouse, on beet harvest in Nebraska and in the kitchen of tourist-mecca Wall Drug in South Dakota, where customers who McDormand served often didn’t recognize her.

The film is part fiction, part-non-fiction. Some of the characters are real “nomads” including van life guru and YouTube celebrity Bob Wells. “Nomadland” is based on Jessica Bruder’s 2017 nonfiction book of the same name.

Nominated for four Golden Globes, including best drama, “Nomadland” has emerged as an early best picture Oscar front-runner, having swept nearly every major critics’ and festival award since premiering at Venice Film Festival last September.

It remains to be seen how many people who see the movie will be tempted to take up the minimalistic “nomad” lifestyle. It’s not always easy, but there’s a certain romance to it that many viewers may find a liberating, exciting way to live.

McDormand, herself, plans to follow up on her film character. “I have invested in a camper van and intend to drive across country in March to go visit my friends on the East Coast,” she said.

The movie can be streamed for free to Hulu.com members. It is also showing in many movie theaters.

