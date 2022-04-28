RV Daily Tips. Thursday, April 28, 2022

Issue 1849

Today’s thought

“What a newspaper needs in its news, in its headlines, and on its editorial page is terseness, humor, descriptive power, satire, originality, good literary style, clever condensation, and accuracy, accuracy, accuracy!” —Joseph Pulitzer

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Blueberry Pie Day!

On this day in history: 1869 – Chinese and Irish laborers for the Central Pacific Railroad working on the First Transcontinental Railroad laid ten miles of track in one day, a feat which has never been matched.

Tip of the Day

DIY: Remove and replace rotted flooring in your RV

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Those who love—and preserve—an older RV often find a painful reality in their treasure: soft spots in the flooring. The problem is usually traced back to a water leak that’s compromised the integrity of the floor. Sometimes it can be ignored for a while, but it can get downright dangerous. Having a guest fall through your bathroom floor is not a pleasant thought.

Replacing a bad spot in the floor is challenging, but not impossible for the do-it-yourselfer. It takes time and patience, and at times a bit of imagination. We’ll walk you through the process.

Today’s RV review…

Jayco White Hawk 27RK Travel Trailer

Tony (the party animal) writes, “This seems like a great party trailer to me. There’s lots of space for people to sit inside, a relatively decent kitchen, huge bathroom, outside kitchen with griddle and a big awning. I can see this being the headquarters for group camping fun….”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Can I use a pressure washer to clean my RV?

Dear Dave,

Can I use a pressure washer to clean my RV, both the top and the body? —A. Ramirez, 2019 NeXus RV Phantom, Ford E-Series

What you need to know about RV electrical cords

There are times when our RV’s built-in electrical cords will not stretch far enough to reach a power pedestal or other power source. And so we need an extension cord. But not just any extension cord will do…. In this short video, Mark Polk of RV Education 101 covers the basics of extension cords…. If you do not fully understand RV extension cords, we highly recommend you watch this video.

Reader poll

Do you enjoy shopping for (your) clothes?

Quick Tip

Cleaning black tank and its sprayer heads

We received this tip from Tim Slack: “Awhile ago I read a tip in your newsletter about dumping a black tank as normal then filling it with clean water, maybe with Dawn detergent, letting it sit for 24 or more hours, and then dumping. It worked well, so I do it periodically. The tank sprayer heads were blocked when we bought our used Tiffin Open Road. The last time I did the clean water trick, I discovered that the water had softened the dried blockage in my tank sprayer heads and they work again! So, thanks for that earlier tip, and please pass along my addendum for others to try it.” Thanks, Tim!

Website of the day

30 Top Things to Do in New Jersey

New Jersey is a beautiful state with tons to do! And did you know that it’s the “diner capital of the world”?

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 18 percent cut their own hair.

• 90 percent only speak one language, their native language.

• 37 percent have an RV that is longer than 35 feet.

Recent poll: Have you ever been stuck in a campground longer than planned due to a mechanical problem?

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Beef Tips Stroganoff

by Diane Whitbeck from Hopewell, VA

This beef tips stroganoff is the ultimate easy Crock Pot meal. It’s a dump-and-go recipe, but the trick is adding some of the ingredients in stages. So delicious, your family will think you spent hours in the kitchen over the stove. The beef is tender in a thick, creamy, and flavorful sauce. Herbs, like thyme, clove, and oregano, go perfect with red wine and beef broth. Adding egg noodles and sour cream at the end keeps the noodles from becoming soggy. This is a fantastic meal for a busy family.

Trivia

A little Oreo cookie trivia for you. The actual creme filling does not contain milk. A recent study revealed that “[the creme] is more of a frosting rather than a cream like cream cheese or cream fillings in pastries.” The study also revealed that an Oreo experiences “significant structural loss” within a minute of exposure to milk. So all those times you thought it was taking forever for milk to soften your Oreos, all you had to do was wait 60 seconds.

*What is an airpark and why would you live in one? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Chance loves to take over the driving. He’s a Lab/Boxer/Terrier mix that adopted us in January 2021. Loves people, other dogs, chewing his bones and just life in general.” —Patrick Dannunzio

