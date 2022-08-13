Friday, August 12, 2022

How many RVs have you owned in your lifetime?

By RV Travel
0

It’s often reported that the average RVer will buy four RVs in his or her lifetime. After conducting this same poll question a few times through the years, we find that to be about right.

We last asked this question almost exactly one year ago, on August 11, 2021.

What we’re curious about now is whether the number of readers who have only owned one RV has increased. About 600,000 people purchased RVs last year, many (if not most) of them first-timers. We wonder how many of those newbies have found their way to the RVtravel.com website and, more specifically, to this newsletter.

So let’s see how things have changed in the last 52 weeks. After you answer this poll, click through to last year’s poll and compare the results.

Finally, as we always advise, if you are on a slow internet connection, the poll may take a few moments to load. So stand by. It’s be along soon, that slowpoke!

