How much of your personal banking do you do online?

For many RVers, especially those who travel full-time, online banking is pretty much the best thing since sliced bread. They can do virtually all their banking from at home or on the road from their computer, tablet or smartphone. About the only thing they can’t do is get “cash back.” But for that there’s almost always an ATM close by.

Most banks and credit unions offer such online banking, even local ones in rural communities.

Okay, time for you to spill the beans. Are you in the Space Age or the Stone Age of banking? Inquiring minds want to know.

