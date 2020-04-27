RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “Once a nurse, always a nurse”

CAVEAT: Comments, posts and/or tips in our newsletters are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or its staff.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is Lois’ story:

I guess I am a typical retiree. I am a Registered Nurse and worked for almost 40 years as a Home Health Nurse. And actually before that for about 5 years worked with psychiatric patients. So both of those endeavors helped me slip into the world of retirement. Read into that what you will, lol.

My husband and I lived in SoFLo for over 40 years. He introduced me to the camping world with his love for exploring the wilderness and areas where the tents and windows of others were not in our pockets. And so our truck camper outings began.

No campgrounds or WM parking lots for this duo. As often as we could, sometimes just every weekend or so, we would gather our rations and off we would go to explore some hidden spot all within the state and be back in time for work on Monday.

We finally retired and moved to northern South Carolina where we would have access to at least three states with less than several hours of driving. Our weekend outings now turned into real wandering and we would gather up our two cats and provisions and just set off in a random direction with a good map book.

The truck camper is mounted on a Ram 3500 with all the bells and whistles so we are able to go lots of places the average truck camper enthusiast might not be able to go. I must admit we have had some harrowing adventures. But as we have aged we have toned that sort of thing down a bit. But we still like to explore the unknown.

Our adventures have suddenly and sadly been curtailed since the Pandemic has gripped us all in its hot hands of the unknown. We could of course still travel but the unknown of closed provision stores and the buttoned-up small towns and villages is unappealing to us. The safety of our home is appealing but the boredom and tedium of day-to-day sameness is mind-numbing. At least to us. We miss the face-to-face interaction with strangers who we met along our journeys and the beauty of the little-explored areas of our country.

My husband has thrown himself into making our property around our home into a showplace. He is tending the grass and gardens lovingly.

I am making as many face masks as possible to help keep our friends, relatives, neighbors and virtual strangers as safe as I can. Once a nurse, always a nurse, I have been told. So in a blink of an eye or perhaps in a deep breath not taken we both have become a different sort of person and our adventures have taken a different turn. But I am grateful for the life we have had and am not going to give up on returning to it. And for right now we are content.

We wish anyone reading this article good health, and of course happiness wherever you can find it. And don’t forget to try and put a smile on someone’s face daily.

— Lois Greene

Your essays wanted

Here is your assignment (should you choose to accept it): Write an essay no longer than 500 words on this subject: “How I have adapted to a life in self-isolation.” Tell us what you do with your time, how you keep active physically and/or mentally, how you communicate with friends and family and other ways you occupy your time. Have you taken up a new hobby? Started writing a novel? We can’t pay for these articles right now, but you could earn a place on our staff if you impress us with your creativity. Submit your article here. Please include a photo of yourself or of something that helps illustrate your essay. We’ll post many, if not most of these every day in our RV Daily Tips Newsletter. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.