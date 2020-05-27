Readers tell us: Do you like to play golf?

By Emily Woodbury

Why do golfers always carry a spare pair of trousers with them? In case they get a hole in one. Ha!

On May 12th we asked you if you like to golf (or play golf, as reader Barry pointed out in the comments). Golf, in my opinion, is one of those things you either love or hate. The comments on this poll prove that. You are all very divided on playing golf as a sport: some of you really love it, and others of you really hate it.

Personally, I am not a golf fan. I do enjoy a good game of mini golf though, and there are lots of mini-golf places near Seattle (in fact, there are even some bars with mini-golf courses inside of them!). However, I am a big encourager of getting people outside, so if playing golf is going to get you outside and moving around, heck, play golf and I’ll come to cheer ya on!

According to the results of this poll, a combined 34 percent of you play golf often or sometimes. An additional 29 percent of you have played before but don’t enjoy playing, but 31 percent of you have never played at all. A smaller 6 percent of you don’t like to play, but you do like to watch it (on TV or in person, we didn’t specify).

Here’s what a few of you had to say in the comments:

Julie writes, “Watching golf is like watching paint dry. Actual golf looks about as fun as painting. At least when you are done painting you have something to show for it .” Well, Julie. I agree. And Dave does too. He commented, “Let’s see, hit a ball as far as you can and then go CHASE it????? I think not!!!!” Thanks for the chuckle, you two.

Reader David Harrison does make a good point though. He says, “I have played golf for many years and thoroughly enjoy it. … The game is a multitude of things, a test of skill, character, marvelous exercise if you walk, perfect opportunity to spend quality time outdoors with children and grandchildren, parents and siblings, and it need not be overly expensive. Golf balls do not fly straighter on expensive courses. For retired RVers like my wife and I it is a lovely time together.” Well said, David! Yes, indeed!

And I’ll let Judy G. have the last word here with her favorite golf story. She left a comment saying, “East Glacier, MT, has a golf course used by many tourists. As I walked my dog nearby, a golfer came running to the walkway along the road shouting ‘There’s a BEAR on the golf course!’”

Take care, folks. Enjoy your games.