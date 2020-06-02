How to fix small roof punctures, cracks and tears

The following was provided to us by Dicor Corporation

For small punctures, cracks or tears, a sealing tape designed for RV roofs can do a good job. Dicor Products offers this simple solution with its Patchit™ roof repair kit. First, some things to note:

• Make sure the roof is structurally sound and that the damaged area is not part of a bigger problem.

• Don’t patch over a previous patch.

• Trim any loose or protruding material from the roof.

• Don’t repair with multiple patches.

• Patch needs to extend two inches beyond the hole in all directions.

• As always, clean before you seal removing all dirt, oils and debris from the patch area with Dicor Products rubber roof cleaner.

Using the easy-to-use patch, with the adhesive backing still on, position the patch and mark the edges in pencil or chalk for a positioning guide. Cut the patch to size, peel off the adhesive backing and, with great care (if you pull it up once it is down, you need to replace the patch with a new one), press it onto the roof surface using a wallpaper seam roller, and smooth it out from the center to the edges, making sure the entire patch is tightly bonded to the roof.

Then apply a 5/16-inch bead of self-leveling lap sealant to the edges. Give it a couple hours to set up before moving the vehicle. More detailed instructions can be found on the Dicor Products website. Dicor Products are available at Amazon.com, including their patch kits.

