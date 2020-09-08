Do you carry binoculars with you on your RV trips?

Maybe you’re a birdwatcher, maybe you’re a whale-watcher, maybe you’re a soccer fan, or a concert-goer… Whatever your interests might be, there are always reasons to carry a good pair of binoculars with you in your RV. Do you travel with binoculars on your RV trips?

Binoculars are either something you have, and then have forever, or you have on your “I want” list that you’ve just never gotten around to buying. Do you have a pair?

Tell us in the poll below if you carry a pair (or pairs) with you on your RV trips. If you want, tell us what you most often use them for in the comments below. We’d like to know!