How important is an electric hookup when choosing where to stay for two days?

If you’re about to book a campsite reservation for two nights but suddenly learn it doesn’t have electric hookups, what do you do? Do you stay anyway (you don’t need electric hookups for two nights) or is it a deal-breaker?

There are many variables that will determine your answer, we know that. But please tell us below how important it is to you. And remember, we’re only asking about two nights here. Feel free to leave a comment though and tell us how long you could go without electric hookups.

Thanks for voting, and remember, the poll might take a moment to load.