RV Daily Tips. Monday, March 22, 2021

Today’s thought

“You have to believe in happiness, or happiness never comes. Ah, that’s the reason a bird can sing – On his darkest day he believes in spring.” —Douglas Malloch

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Goof Off Day! Have fun!

On this day in history: 1933 – Cullen–Harrison Act: President Franklin Roosevelt signs an amendment to the Volstead Act, legalizing the manufacture and sale of “3.2 beer” (3.2% alcohol by weight, approximately 4% alcohol by volume) and light wines.

Tip of the Day

9 methods to get those stubborn bugs and guts off your RV. Yuck!

By Nanci Dixon

Bugs got your windshield view covered? Have they been ending the last flight of their life on the front of your windshield or RV? Every RVer, especially this time of year when the bugs start to take flight again, knows what’s it’s like for their RV to be smothered in bug guts. Sorry, little flies… Try these 9 easy methods to get them off (and keep them off for good!).

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Cougar 355FBS Fifth Wheel. This fifth wheel has a unique, almost hidden, space in the front nose that would be great for a home office or a hobby room. Take a look, and then tell Tony if you like, or dislike this interesting space. See it here and take a tour of the trailer.

Tony’s reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• TAXA Mantis Convertible Travel Trailer

• 2021 Vanleigh Vilano 377FL Fifth Wheel

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Daylight time today, March 22, 2020. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Is there really an electricity “cleaner”?

Dear Mike,

I keep seeing advertisements for these “clean power” products, even in your articles. Do you promote them? Have you ever used anything like this? And the most important question is: “Do they work?” —Sanford R.

Read Mike’s response (which also explains some of the odd and/or possibly deceptive ads you may see on RVtravel.com).

Think your RV door is locked? Think again

Here’s a short story about how six RVers were able to gain entry to other RVs with the keys to their own doors – not intended for the doors they were able to unlock. How can this happen? Easy. Read all about it.

Reader poll

Have you shopped at a Walmart store in the last month?

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Temperature gun is “essential equipment” for many RVers

Aim this non-contact IR temperature gun to measure the temperature of your refrigerator, tires, A/C and heater output, or, heck, even your oven (and the list goes on). It turns on and begins reading the temperature in Celsius or Fahrenheit with one press of the trigger. A laser light aids in aiming, and can be turned on or off. Many RVers consider this essential equipment. Learn more or order at a discount.

Quick Tip

Clean your range!



Cleanliness is a virtue! If you have a range that opens, lift the top and make sure no food or spills are left in there. Line the space with aluminum foil to help keep it clean. The burners can be removed and soaked in a soapy water solution to clean them. Brush with a soft bristle-type brush around the ports to remove any burned-on food, etc.

Website of the day

7 ways to avoid crowds in National Parks

Here are 7 handy ways from the AARP to avoid those terrible crowds in National Parks. As National Parks become more popular, these are good to know.

Their propane “froze”! Wait … Can propane freeze? Well, sort of. Read more here.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• RVers evicted from RV park for receiving a FedEx delivery

• RVtravel.com readers see no improvement in RV quality

• Weird, Wacky, Wonderful RVs of the Week

Dirty contacts? DeoxIT!

Here’s a comment from electrical specialist Mike Sokol: “I’ve used DeoxIT for decades on my pro-sound gear. We use it on speaker connectors, power connectors such as cam-lok and twist-lock plugs (just like RV power), volume controls, gold-plated circuit boards (like in RV refrigerator control boards), etc. There are several different versions of DeoxIT depending on if you want built-in lubricant for potentiometers, or gold contact refurbishing or simply oxidation removal.” Learn more or order.

Trivia

Can you think of a Martin Luther King Jr. way street in the U.S.? We’re guessing you can (we can!) because there are more than 900 of them across the states.

While 900 sounds like a lot, it’s nothing compared to the list of the most popular street names in the U.S. Can you guess what the most popular street name is? It’s Second Street (there are 10,866 of them in the U.S.) followed by Third St., First St., Fourth St., and finally, Park.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our dog, Willie, does love a good sunset on the road. He is a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, and the best travel dog ever!” —Robin Kinnard

Leave here with a laugh

OMG, Odin is just too cute!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

