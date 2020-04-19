Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 944

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 65 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Belterra Casino Resort, Florence, IN

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed and permission is not required. Park in long narrow lot on N side of SR 156, next to golf course and across highway from casino. No hookups, no water, no dump station. The lot is well-lit. Steak house and buffet in the hotel. Click here for details.

US 287 & 385 Roadside Picnic Area, Boise City, OK

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. State of OK has no policy either allowing or disallowing overnight parking in these areas, and states that rest areas have no on-site security, so those parking overnight do so at their own risk. This rest area is off, parallel to & separated from highway. The lot is level but unlit. Should be safe and reasonably quiet. Two sheltered picnic tables, and trash barrels on site. Click here for details.

“Wilderness Landing Park in Baker, FL. Free and has hot showers and flushable toilets and by the river. You can stay 14 days.” — Lisa Morgan Caldwell

“Rood Creek Park in Omaha, GA…free on the river. Close to Florence Marina in GA..about an hour drive from Columbus…Georgia’s Grand Canyon isn’t 30 mins away…” — Penny Pierce

