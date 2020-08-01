Are you spending more time online now than before the Pandemic?

Many of us are spending a lot more time at home, or “at home” in our RVs. We’re not exploring the countryside as much as we would have been without the nasty germ that has taken many lives and turned our economy upside down.

The RVtravel.com staff is spending a lot more time at home or in their RVs. We are all online more than a year ago, by a long shot.

What about you? Are you spending more time on the Internet these days than back in the good ol’ days before the deadly invisible coronavirus awaited at every turn?

Curious RVer minds would like to know. But remember, it can take a few moments for the poll to load. . . so stand by. It will be along shortly, and worth the wait!

This survey is just for fun. No personal information is gathered. We don’t even know who voted, where they’re from … nothing.

Here’s a poll that you will find interesting

Last October we asked readers “Do you believe an economic recession is coming within a year?” How good do you think they were at predicting the future? Find out.