August 1, 2020

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

From Congressman John Lewis, February 20, 1940, to July 17, 2020.

“When you see something that is not right, you must say something. You must do something. Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself.

“You must also study and learn the lessons of history because humanity has been involved in this soul-wrenching, existential struggle for a very long time. People on every continent have stood in your shoes, through decades and centuries before you. The truth does not change, and that is why the answers worked out long ago can help you find solutions to the challenges of our time. Continue to build union between movements stretching across the globe because we must put away our willingness to profit from the exploitation of others.

“Walk with the wind, brothers and sisters, and let the spirit of peace and the power of everlasting love be your guide.”

Rest in peace, Congressman.

New group RVing During the Pandemic.

We have created a new group at Facebook to discuss how RVers are adapting to life during the current Pandemic, which promises to be with us well into 2021, if not longer. We’ll use what we glean from group members along with that from readers of this website to provide you with a weekly digest about our new, unintended lives, and what we’re doing to cope, stay safe, and enjoy our RV adventures in creative ways.

FEATURED ARTICLE (WITH VIDEO)

Will dryer sheets keep mice and rats from your RV?

Through the years, we’ve received emails from RVtravel.com readers asking us how they can keep rodents out of their RVs. Other times, readers have written to report how their method works … Of course, for every reader who says a particular method works, another will disagree, and say the rodents paid no attention. Watch this short video to see if dryer sheets kept the rodents away.

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

EDITOR’S NOTE: Clint just returned from a camping trip into the Oregon Cascades. There he found crowds, loud music, trash and people not respecting safe behavior during the pandemic. “Don’t get me started on RV parks becoming apartment complexes,” he wrote.

Traveling, camping and hunkering down in a COVID-19 world

By Nanci Dixon

We left Arizona just before the surge in COVID-19 cases hit the national news. We stayed so long that even the rattlesnakes were taking cover during the heat of the day. 112 degrees when we left and rising. I know – it is dry heat… but so is my oven. Continue reading to learn how Nancy and her husband fill their days meaningfully while planning for the future.

I’ve had it! I’m tossing my GPS out the window!

By Barry Zander

Before the era of GPS took over from unrefoldable maps, our first encounter with the new technology was in a state park when a tiny figure looking out of the drivers-side window in a diesel-pusher high above us leaned out and yelled, “I’m throwing Nellie out the window,” only he used a slur to describe Nellie, his GPS. Oh, the misguided advice we’ve received since we invested in one of these gizmos 15 years ago. Read more, and chime in with your wayward GPS stories.

World War III: Our RV vs. pack rats, mice and scorpions

By Nanci Dixon

Pack rats, mice and scorpions, oh my! We were inundated with all three. Sometimes all three at the same time and sometimes separately. But no matter if all together or separate… they were disgusting. Our biggest battle, and a battle it was, occurred this summer. Read more.

Make pandemic time planning time

By Barry Zander

Do you have a bucket list or are you just a dreamer? If you have a bucket list of places you plan to visit – like all major league baseball stadiums, every presidential library, National Parks in the contiguous states – then, this article isn’t for you. You are already motivated to get there as soon as we’re allowed to roam freely again. But if you’re one of those folks who contemplates driving your RV to see a specific place or an old friend or relative, Let’s talk! Read more, and you’ll be motivated to start planning your next trip.

The view from my RV window. What’s yours?

By Terri Nighswonger

While we were following stay-at-home orders in Kansas City, I stumbled upon a Facebook page called “A View from my Window.” People from around the world who were stuck at home posted pictures of the view from their window and provided the time, date and place. Some were beautiful and scenic, and some, well, not so much. Read more.

Don’t forget to tow your… helicopter?

We found this image on the CampingRoadTrip.com Facebook page and first gasped, then chuckled… could this be real? A few Facebook commenters mention they’ve seen this helicopter-towin’ RV around the country before, so it must be! Check it out!

Brain Teaser On my way to St. Ives, I met a man with seven wives. Each wife had seven sacks, each sack had seven cats, and each cat had seven kits. Kits, cats, sacks and wives. How many were going to St. Ives?

Are you spending more time online now than before the Pandemic?

Full-time RVing: A good Eagles tune, some pillow talk, and life’s grand adventure

By Terri Nighswonger

As life marches forward, we as RVers should always be ready for the next big adventure. It’s how we live our lives and, if it weren’t, we probably wouldn’t live in an RV. For my husband and me, it may seem to others that we are doing things on a whim, but truthfully there is a lot of “pillow talk” before we make drastic changes. Read more.

Road food: Ask the locals where NOT to eat!

By Barry Zander

“Where shouldn’t we eat in town?” I’ve asked the same question in a thousand towns around the country during our travels, far too many times for my wife, Monique, to endure. That contrary question almost always gets the right reply. Find out how it works here.

It’s all about the light: Easy tips for taking better photos

By Nanci Dixon

Light matters when taking photos, whether with an expensive SLR camera or on a pocket-sized cell phone. The light can make or break a shot and move the mundane to art. One of the easiest ways to improve your photography is to start actively looking at how the light is illuminating a subject or the objects around your subject. Get some great tips here.

See Old Faithful erupt live, right now. No mask required!

We’re stuck at home, most of us. Or we’re hanging out in our RVs. We’re not out visiting National Parks like we might this time of year. So RVtravel.com is going to search the Internet far and wide to find some really great, live webcams to show you … no mask required! Like the one here of Old Faithful, the most famous geyser in the world. Read more, then watch and wait for it to erupt.

RVers report: “Don’t send kids back to school!”

Last week we polled the readers of RVtravel.com to ask “Should public schools open on their normal schedules this fall?” Comments were all over the place, but of the nearly 4,000 responses, only one in four said schools should open on time with students in physical attendance. Read more.

Never get bit by a mosquito again!

What if we told you we had a solution for all those mosquito bites and bee stings? We do! This LED lantern (and flashlight) lures mosquitoes and other flying bugs and zaps them as soon as they fly up and touch it, providing a 16×16-foot mosquito-free zone.

Scary! Our first step into an RV as newbies

By Barry Zander

Another day driving home in Southern California traffic. In a Prius. In the carpool lane. In the heat. Ready to take a nap on the sofa. Just another … but wait, that’s not how the day ended. I dragged myself into our suburban home, where I was greeted by my wife, Monique. “Sit down. We have to talk,” she said. The message was clear. She wanted to sell our comfortable home a mile from the Pacific Ocean, along the fairway of a golf course, where we were often dodging little white balls at 160 mph. She asked: “What do you think about selling the house, buying an RV and traveling full-time?” Continue reading.

Indiana RV technician school hopes to help fill big need

by Terri Nighswonger

Finding an RV technician while you are on the road can be a lifesaver … or at least a vacation saver. In an article from a couple of weeks ago, we indicated the need for techs, including those who operate as mobile technicians, all over the U.S. is growing by leaps and bounds, but supply has yet to meet demand. Curt Hemmeler, executive director of RV Technical Institute (RVTI) in Elkhart, Indiana, had been working with manufacturers, suppliers, RV dealers and the RV Industry Association to create a school there that will help fill the need. … So what’s the latest? Find out here.

RVer who lost job is in a pickle: What would you do?

We found this post on social media. There must be many other people in a similar situation. What would you do if you were this person?

“I’m in a situation right now. I have nowhere to live, no job. I lost it in September after 16 years of working there. I have a 28-foot travel trailer, parked where it’s not safe for me to stay. My car is not big enough to tow it. I have some money, I could buy a bigger used truck or SUV to tow it (I have NO experience with towing something that big, too scared).” Read more.

Lucky us! Free books to read wherever we go!

By Barry and Monique Zander

How lucky we travelers are to have arrays of books ready for us to swap at almost every RV park and campground! … If you’re a reader, we’re sure you’ve availed yourself of the bookshelf in the park office. But, what if you’re an off-road camper, or you’ve read every Janet Evanovich novel ever written (doubtful), and that’s all you see in the office bookcase? There is an alternative, and the books are free! Learn more.

Stupid statements can make your head spin – try this one

By Russ De Maris

It’s a good thing the Grand Creator made my neck to readily swivel. These days, there are things that make my head spin, and if my neck didn’t keep up, well, I just don’t know where I’d end up. Like tonight, in the Dollar General Store in little old Quartzsite, Arizona. It was the final stop of a long evening, trying to get ready to pull out of the well-above 100-degree temperatures common for this time of year. Read what made Russ’ head spin. (It’ll probably make you shake your head.)

Canadian reader Dave Johnson sent this photo. “Having seen your articles on long RVs, I think we may be in the running at 75 feet. The motorhome is 45 feet and the trailer is an additional 30 feet.”

EDITOR: Dave’s RV and trailer is not the longest setup we’ve seen, but close, and the graphics are very impressive!

For peace of mind, use a backflow preventer

Backflow happens when a fresh water system gets "cross-connected" with a source of bad water or other contaminants. You don't want that! Prevent this from happening by using a backflow preventer.

RV Tech Corner with Mark Gorrie

How to fix problem from neglected water heater element

Dear Mark,

I replaced the electric heating element in my seven-year-old Atwood ten-gallon water heater. As I loosened the element for removal, the front of it dropped down and pieces of the calcium corrosion broke off and fell inside the tank. I rinsed the tank using the wand a dozen times and even filled and drained the tank several times but the hot water continues to be the color of the calcium. Short of replacing the tank, how can I remove the pieces that broke off? —Alan Reeves

Read Mark’s response.

Lap desk puts your back to rest!

If you use your computer on your lap, read your Kindle on the couch, or have a hard time holding that heavy hard book, you need this lap desk! It has 8 adjustable levels and a stopper to hold objects upright. Great for those with lower back pain or bad posture.

RV Electricity

Avoid potentially dangerous shore power meltdown

Dear Mike,

I’ve noticed that my shore power plug is looking pretty bad. Instead of being pretty brass colored like the new ones in the store, it’s sort of brown with a bunch of little pits. Is there a way to clean this? Is it dangerous? Why does this happen? —Caleb

Read Mike’s response.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

How many amps should a water heater draw?

I just had that question about water heater amperage asked on my RVelectricity Facebook group. Since so many of you seem to be tripping circuit breakers, this is a good opportunity to go over the basics of current draw from various RV appliances, starting with the formula to calculate amperage draw from known wattage. Learn all about it (in layman’s terms) here.

Watch for the monthly newsletter, RV Electricity – No~Shock~Zone by Mike Sokol – Issue 33, to arrive in your Inbox tomorrow, Sunday. If you’re not signed up for it, you can do so here.

Sign up for Mike’s popular and informative RV Electricity group on Facebook.

RV Tire Safety

One tire fails – Is its “mate” still safe to use?

By Roger Marble

I had a question from a friend about replacing both tires on the same side of the RV when one failed. In motorhomes with “dual” tires (side by side) in the rear and you do not get the early warning from TPMS of air loss, you need to seriously consider replacing the “unfailed” tire because when it’s “mate” failed, the unfailed tire was overloaded by 100% for some unknown number of miles. Learn more.

Building an RV Park

I see roads! And funding is finally on the way!

By Machelle James

I can see it. I can FINALLY see what the Campground is going to look like. We had Tractor Tim come through and plow our shrubs down and I can see how the roads will flow. We are making some adjustments as we do not want to knock down our beautiful pine trees if at all possible. Continue reading and watch Machelle on Alan Warren’s RV Show USA last Wednesday night.

The RV Kitchen

Chickenghetti for a Crowd

Janet Groene’s Chickenghetti. Choose your prettiest pot for this dish because it goes from stove to table and serves 10 or 12. Thanks to the broken-up spaghetti and cheese to bind it together, it’s easily served with a large spoon or scoop. If you’re social distancing and this is too much for your immediate family, leftovers warm nicely in the microwave and it also freezes well. Get the recipe.

The Digital RVer

Need a laptop? Get a Chromebook

By Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour

A few years ago I wrote an article for RVtravel.com titled, “A Chromebook may be your best travel laptop.” I’m wondering if anyone followed my advice to buy a Chromebook for your next laptop. If so, please leave a comment below (the post) and tell us how you like it. I have now bought my third Chromebook, and they only keep getting better. It’s fast. It boots up in a split second. The battery lasts all day. Continue reading.

Reader letters

Got a campsite reservation? Don’t be so sure during the Pandemic

Reader Roger Harker sent us this earlier in the week. He wrote: “We ran into an interesting problem with a reservation. We reserve a particular site in a park every summer here in western Nevada. I called about a month ago to make sure all was in order. I was told that the site would not be available….” Read more, then please share your thoughts.

How long is “too long” for a 5th wheel when staying in national and state parks?

Dear Chuck,

My wife and I are planning on RVing full time when I retire. We are inclined on purchasing a 5’er but have not yet decided on the length. We don’t want to feel cramped but neither do we want to be largely excluded from national and state parks due to our length. Read more and Chuck’s response.

Be like Mike! Use this 3-light and digital voltage tester!

Mike Sokol says: "I found this nifty tester online and have been using it in a variety of voltage checking situations. It performs all of the 3-light tests for outlet polarity, open ground, open neutral, etc., as well as being a 3-digit digital voltage indicator. In addition, it performs a standard 5 mA GFCI safety test – which you should be performing on all of your GFCI outlets once a month (or at least once a camping season)."

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“ZAC (Alexanders Zachariah Dutch von Dacker) is 6 years old and the 9th generation of the same bloodline we have been fortunate to have. He is a gentle boy and loves riding the golf cart and running in the fields. When we get to a new campground he is always anxious to get to the “bark park” and stretch his legs. He is a real cuddle buddy.” — winn315

Dog parks in RV parks: Good idea or no?

By Terri Nighswonger

I recently asked a question on our RVing with Dogs Facebook group about RV parks with fenced pet areas and received several interesting responses. I haven’t stayed at any parks with a fenced area for dogs, but many others have. My dog does very well off-leash, so I’m happy with some green space, poop bags provided for pickup and a trash can. But our Facebook friends had some different ideas… Read what others had to say here.

Keep mosquitoes, flies and ticks away from your dogs with this spray.

Trivia

On average, 37 people are killed in wrong way collisions each year on California’s highways. Most wrong way incidents are caused by drivers who are severely impaired and occur in the left-hand lane for vehicles traveling in the correct direction. — SOURCE: Caltrans

Bumper sticker of the week

I don’t need kids. I married one.

Nature Quiz

Do you recognize this? It’s an alligator gar fish. It can be found as far north as Mississippi, with historic ranges extending into Nebraska, Illinois, and a few other states. The gar retains many primitive features from Cretaceous ancestors, including the ability to breathe air if needed. Sharp, rigid scales cover its body. Its sharp teeth give it a bit more bite than most lake fish. We have a feeling a gar would not be a good pet!

Laugh of the Week

This is one of the most bizarre things we’ve seen on the Internet recently. But it’s also brilliant, and quite hilarious. Check out this short video for a laugh.

Leave with a song from the past

A cute, little voice. Beatrice Kay was born in 1907 and died in 1986. In between, she sang, acted in vaudeville and later on stage and in film. She first went on stage at the age of six. Here, she performs “A Bird in a Gilded Cage,” recorded in 1940, which should bring a smile to your face.

