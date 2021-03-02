9 helpful ways to use pool noodles while RVing

By Gail Marsh

RVers put pool (aka “swim”) noodles on slide-out corners and awning braces to protect our noggins from hard knocks. But did you know that there are many other uses for those dollar store foam beauties?

Here are 9 more ways to use pool noodles while RVing:

Cut two pool noodles into equal halves. Apply hot glue to the long sides of the noodles and press together to make a mat. The mat will save your knees as you work on your rig (e.g., checking tire pressure).

Prevent creases in pants you put on hangers. You’ll need a 14-inch length or so of noodle. Use a sharp knife to make a slit along one long edge of the noodle. Position the noodle over the wire hanger. Drape pants on the hanger as usual, right over the noodle.

Stand a swim noodle inside your boots to keep them upright in the RV closet.

Tired of losing socks and other small objects down gaps and small spaces? Tuck lengths of pool noodles into the gaps between appliances and the wall.

Heavy bucket? Don’t let the wire handle cut into your hand. Make a slit in a short length of the noodle. Slip the noodle over the wire handle to make carrying a heavy load much easier.

Keep the glass plate in your microwave secure as you travel. Stand the appropriate length of noodle inside the microwave to keep the plate safe.

You know how the silverware tray always slides to the back of the drawer? Cut a pool/swim noodle to the size you need and place it behind the tray at the back of the drawer. The noodle will keep the tray from sliding.

Exterior RV windows need washing? Put slit pool noodles over the ladder where it rests against the RV. This will prevent the ladder from damaging your rig’s paint. In a pinch, a short length of pool noodle can act as a squeegee, too!

Use swim noodles to keep electrical cords untangled and contained. Simply slit one side of the length of the noodle and push the cord inside.

Can you add to this list? Do you use pool noodles for anything other than what I mentioned here? Your comments are welcome.

Related:

How to safely pack your RV cupboards

Lots of pool noodles on Amazon