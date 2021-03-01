RV Daily Tips. Monday, March 1, 2021

Issue 1546

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Congratulations to Nomadland! The film about “nomad” RVers and van-dwellers took home two Golden Globes at last night’s ceremony for Best Director and Best Drama Motion Picture. The photography of the American West is stunning, and you’ll surely find yourself saying “I’ve been there!” during every scene.

If you haven’t seen the film yet, read about it in our Saturday newsletter. The book is well worth a read too. Find it here.

Today’s thought

“We should not judge people by their peak of excellence, but by the distance they have traveled from the point where they started.” ―Henry Ward Beecher

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is the first day of National Women’s History Month.

On this day in history: 1872 – Yellowstone National Park is established as the world’s first national park.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Block window glare with movable sunshades

By Kate Doherty

Up until 2019, we flew our four-passenger airplane some 250+ hours per year for business. Then we traded in those three wheels for six and slowed down. There’s nothing worse than flying east in the early morning or west facing the afternoon glaring sun for hours with little sunshade protection. It’s more prevalent if you’re short, since sun visors don’t always shield your line-of-sight vision – whether you’re in the seat of an airplane, vehicle, or motorhome. Here’s what helps reduce glare, not vision.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Grand Design Solitude 390RK-R Fifth Wheel. Tony writes, “This is a great floor plan and if this were the place I hung my hat for years to come, I wouldn’t be disappointed with this as a choice.” Learn more.

Tony’s reviews from this weekend you may have missed:

• 2021 Jayco Pinnacle 36SSWS Fifth Wheel

• Maxus Life Home V90 Villa Edition Class C (It’s two stories and has an elevator!)

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, March 1, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Another electric space heater fire

Dear Readers,

This mobile home fire caused by an electric space heater happened just last week less than a thousand feet from where I live. … There’s a small mobile home court in Funkstown, and one of the trailers was completely burned out in the middle of the night. The brief version of the report from the Fire Marshal indicates the cause was an electric heater. A further read of the expanded report revealed there was no operational smoke detector in the house trailer. That’s a recipe for disaster. Learn how to avoid a similar tragedy here.

Mike has a treat for you – a special edition of his popular Road Signs series. You won’t believe the beautiful music from “Saxsquatch,” filmed in – where else? – the mountains (well, except when he heads to the beach). Check this out for a calming respite (and a fun distraction) from your “cabin fever” in these isolated and depressing times.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Amazing tool does so much!

This multifunctional tool is seven in one! This heavy-duty pen tool features a handy tablet or smartphone stylus, a sturdy screwdriver, a bubble level, a universal inch/cm ruler and a handy Phillips screwdriver flathead bit, and it’s only the size of a pen! Perfect for any weekend project, and it even makes a great gift. Learn more or order.

Nevada highway celebrates “space aliens” among us

Editor’s note: This article was written by the late Bob Carter. He and RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury were among members of a group of writers invited by the state of Nevada to drive its newly designated “Extraterrestrial Highway.” … Nothing has changed since Bob filed this original report. This remains a wonderful (and very lonely) road to travel with an RV with plenty of public lands for boondocking. Read the article.

Reader poll

Motorhome owners: Does your RV sometimes smell like an outhouse while you’re driving?

Take a deep breath (er, maybe don’t…) and tell us here.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

How about having this with your morning cereal? Mmmmm….. Click here to see.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Quick Tip

Easily reach otherwise out-of-reach controls

Some motorhomes and fifth wheels have high ceilings. For those of us who are “altitude challenged,” reaching the switch on the bathroom fan can be like reaching for the unreachable star. Get a 4-foot section of one-half-inch dowel rod, stick a rubber furniture glide on it, and use it to hit the switch. Bore a one-fourth-inch hole in the other end to turn the vent crank.

Website of the day

GoProHeroes

Some of these videos are insane! This site compiles all the best GoPro videos for extreme adrenaline junkies. You might have to close your eyes on a few of these…

Eliminate hose crimping at the faucet!

Sometimes it’s a real pain hooking up your hose to a faucet or to your RV. This Camco flexible hose protector is the answer. Its easy gripper makes attaching the hose effortless. It’s compliant with all federal and state low-level lead laws, too. Every RVer should have one or two of these. Super low price, too. Learn more or order.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• YOU DO NOT (repeat: DO NOT) want to drive on this road

• Which state has the worst drivers? This new report ranks them all

• RVer mistakes gas station fuel tank for dump station

#958-1

Trivia

The barren and desolate Hans Island in the Arctic North lays between Greenland, a territory of Denmark, and Canada in the 22-mile wide Nares Strait. The two countries have been fighting over the island’s territory since the early 1930s. Each time the Canadian military visits the island they leave a bottle of Canadian Club whisky with a sign that says, “Welcome to Canada.” And every time the Danish military visits the island, they swap the Canadian alcohol and sign for a bottle of schnapps and a “Welcome to Denmark.” The ongoing “whisky war” keeps the good humor between the two countries.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our dog, Bonnie, and cat, Sheba, looking out the window and wondering when they can next go out. They have been full-timing with us for the past 7 years. Both rescues. They thoroughly enjoy the camping lifestyle.” —Melody Thomas

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Need a step up?

Car or truck roof too hard to reach? Designed to fit over almost any tire, the TireStep allows you to reach three important areas of your truck or SUV: the engine compartment, the roof, and the bed. For fifth wheel owners, the TireStep may be the helper you’ve been wanting for a long time and just didn’t know it. Reaching over the truck bed using the TireStep is not a problem while hitching or unhitching your rig. Learn more here.

Leave here with a laugh

I can’t take my dog to the park anymore. All the ducks keep trying to bite him! I guess it’s my fault for getting a dog that’s pure bread…

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com