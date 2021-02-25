RV Daily Tips. Thursday, February 25, 2021

Issue 1544

Today’s thought

“Knowing is not enough, we must apply. Willing is not enough, we must do.” ―Bruce Lee

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Clam Chowder Day!

On this day in history: 1836 – Samuel Colt is granted a United States patent for his revolver firearm.

Tip of the Day

Do you “Drive Friendly”? You should!

By Gail Marsh

“Drive Friendly.” This was the sign that greeted me as I entered Texas for my first real job. Huh. Back then I appreciated the sentiment but now, as an RVer, I wish every state had the same idea. RVers are some of the friendliest people. In my experience, they are always ready to lend a hand, greet you with a smile, and share stories of their travels. It’s hard to imagine, but sometimes these same friendly people stop being friendly once they hit the road. How can RVers “Drive friendly?” Here’s how…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Rockwood Geo Pro 16BH Travel Trailer. He writes that these small travel trailers “are not the least expensive models on the market, but they do have a lot of class-leading features and are built with more premium methods and materials.” Learn more.

Would you buy a private aircraft built by an RV manufacturer?

Editor Chuck Woodbury fondly recalls flying with his father in his Piper airplane. “When we climbed into the cockpit, we both knew we were about to take off in a very well-built piece of machinery,” he wrote. He recently wondered if a major RV maker were to buy Piper, Cessna or Beechcraft, if he’d fly in one of its planes. Here is what he concluded.

Yesterday’s featured article: Don’t get lost – Find your way back by taking a photo

Reader poll

Will you be comfortable shaking hands with strangers when the pandemic ends?

Quick Tip

Another tip to reduce slideout marks on floor or carpet – and a bonus!

Here’s a great tip we received from Paula and Nelson D. regarding the tip in a recent RV Daily Tips Newsletter about slideout marks on the floor or carpet. “We tried the commercial Teflon slides mentioned in the article for our main slide in our 2006 Itasca Meridian and found they were too thick to allow the slide to come in. However, we improvised by going to a local office supply store and bought one of their clear desk floor mats with teeth. We cut two 6”-wide strips long enough to cover the carpet area of concern. We place them under the slide’s lip when bringing it in, and all is well.

“Likewise, we remove and store the slide mats when the slide is out. Perfect! The mat cost around $25, and sometimes there are coupons available. We took the leftover mat piece and cut it so it sits on the carpet under my computer table and chair. Two jobs done for the price of one. Sweet!” Thanks, Paula and Nelson! (And thanks to Robert O. for suggesting glossy woodgrain paneling, and to Bobkat for the carpet protector suggestion!)



Website of the day

GetHuman

This might be the most useful website we’ll ever give you. GetHuman connects you to a real customer service person via phone or email. You can thank us later…

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 5 percent say they never or hardly ever drink water, and 18 percent say they drink only a glass or two a day (Reminder: Go drink a glass of water!)

• 11 percent do crossword puzzles often

• 29 percent believe that marijuana should be legalized in every U.S. state

Recent poll: Have you ever flown in a hot air balloon?

Trivia

Chimpanzees know which plants have medicinal properties, and will use them to heal themselves for illness and injuries.

Check out these 5 apps to help you identify plants. You could be like a chimp!

*What common “beauty” practice causes more cancer than cigarettes? Find out what we reported yesterday, and stay away from those things!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We adopted Dobby a week before we left Minnesota a few years ago to spend three months in a park near my daughters in Fort Worth, Texas. After we arrived, we put Dobby’s bed in the passenger seat of our Class C where he could keep an eye on everything in the park. He became a favorite of many of the residents, most of whom lived in their RVs all year. Dobby loves to travel, especially in the RV.” —Mary Ihla

Leave here with a laugh

And God said to John, “Come forth and you shall be granted eternal life.” But John came fifth and won a toaster.

