Prevent blisters with this easy gadget

Hiking and walking long distances would be great if it weren’t for the blisters! If that’s been your excuse, you definitely need this! I absolutely love that this is a product for blister prevention. Yes, you read that correctly! It prevents blisters! Doesn’t that sound a whole lot better than finding a great first-aid bandage after blisters have already formed? I thought so, too. So if you’re hiking, trust me, you need this!

Tried and true

There are many tried and true methods that I’ve used to prevent blisters. They include:

Wear properly fitting shoes or boots . You don’t want your hiking shoes to fit too tightly or too loosely. Any friction or hot spots can lead to blisters.

Break in footwear. Before you try that long hike you've been eyeing, be sure to break in your boots. Wear them for shorter walks to allow you to pinpoint potential trouble spots that may cause blisters.

Manage moisture. Moisture can exacerbate the likelihood of blisters. Use moisture-wicking socks made from synthetic or wool materials. These draw sweat away from your skin, unlike cotton socks.

Opt for cushioned socks. In addition to the materials used to make the sock, you may want to try actual hiking socks. These specialized socks provide cushioning and support in areas prone to blister, like heels and toes.

Take a break. Take breaks during your hikes to remove shoes and socks. This will allow your feet to rest and air out—reducing moisture and minimizing the risk of blister formation.

Secret blister prevention product?

It’s not really a secret! I just can’t believe it’s taken me so long to find this Body Glide Anti Blister Balm. After trying all of the tried-and-true hiking tips, I still was getting blisters! I ordered this product on Amazon, really as a last resort!

What I like

Application. The best part about Body Glide’s Foot Glide Anti-Blister Balm is that it comes in a “stick,” much like deodorant. It’s so easy to apply and there’s no mess. You just rub the balm on your heels, toes, and balls of your feet—or anywhere blisters form on your foot. Your hands stay clean because they never touch the balm.

Clean. This "blister preventer" is made from clean ingredients and is not greasy. It will not mark or ruin your hiking socks or boots.

Long-lasting. For me, one application before hiking lasts all day long. Its compact size and stick application make it easy to pack along, too.

Effects. Not only does Body Glide's Foot Balm prevent blisters, but it helps restore chapped feet. It's even helped by reducing inflammation in my feet.

Fragrance-free. I appreciate that this foot balm is unscented. That way, both men and women can easily use it.

Where to get this blister prevention

As I mentioned, I ordered it on Amazon here, but I’ve also seen it in some hiking/outdoor specialty shops. If you’re a hiker or a walker, you need this!

