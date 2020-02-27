Put text on your photos and make it stand out

It was a long time in coming, but Google Photos now can add text right to a photo. At least, the Android version of Google Photos can do that. It’s called the “Markup” tool and it’s pretty simple.

A special trick

Even if you know how to add text to photos with Google Photos, you should watch this short video because I add a very important little tip! Notice how the words in the picture have a subtle dark background. That is SO important to allow the words to be readable without putting them in a box. I’ve found a way to accomplish it with the new Google Photos markup tool. If you use an iPhone, the built-in Photos app has a similar markup tool, but you need to use the box tool to create a background because the highlighter stays on the top layer.