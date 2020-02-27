Warning! Don’t park in a wash!

By Nanci Dixon

We were in Quartzsite a couple of weeks ago for the Big RV Tent Show and we couldn’t find a parking space. I was driving our tow car and eyed an open area, but I immediately knew I was going to get stuck in the loose rocks and pulled out. I found another spot on an incline, but it was sandy and we couldn’t quite make it. My helpful husband said, “Move over! I will get it in. ”I responded, “OK, just DON’T go down the rocky incline!” Too late. Down the hill we went. Straight into a wash with no hope of getting back up. There was two to three feet of loose gravel. We tried going forward, no luck. Rocks flying everywhere. Tried ramming it in reverse, again, no luck. Finally, an ATVer came by and helped push us up.

The only thing saving face (a little), was the Class C Motorhome that was also stuck in the “looks-like-a-parking-lot” wash and was being towed out with a very large tow truck.

We eventually found a place to park and went to the show. On the way home the car sounded like a drum line in a parade. The undercarriage shield was stuffed with rocks. Every once in a while, they would shoot out the back. Everyone was giving us a wide berth. Smart.

Since the car was still filled with rocks and gravel when we got back to our campsite, my husband had to put the car on ramps, drop the shield and dig out all the rocks.

Lots of dings and scratches on car. “No problem,” I said smiling, “I am just one step closer to a new car!”

Nanci Dixon is a full-time RVer living “The Dream.” She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.