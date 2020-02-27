RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1285

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Today’s thought

“Trees are sanctuaries. Whoever knows how to speak to them, whoever knows how to listen to them, can learn the truth. They do not preach learning and precepts, they preach, undeterred by particulars, the ancient law of life.” —Hermann Hesse



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Retro Day!

Tip of the Day

Too tired to level fore and aft? Try this trick!

By Dave Helgeson

When you’re logging long miles and pull into a campsite for the night, the last thing you want to do is take the time to unhitch, just to hitch back up to leave the next morning. If you have a level campsite you can just stay hooked up, but what do you do when the campsite slopes to the front or rear so much that you are unable to level the RV without unhitching?

One option is to raise the tow vehicle, which in turn may raise the front of your trailer enough to obtain level. As an avid boondocker, I encounter this problem quite often. Since you can orient your RV however you want in a boondocking site, if faced with no level options I will choose to leave the nose low. Continue reading.

Wash your rig with dish soap?

When RVtravel.com ran a video that espoused the idea of cleaning RV exteriors with water and liquid dish soap, it didn’t take long for a reader to respond. We were well chastised for the suggestion. “Dish soap is known to soften automotive paint,” came the comment. “Never ever, ever use it on a painted surface.” Here are the results of much (informal) research on the matter.

Yesterday’s featured article: Backroad RVing: Don’t get ‘er stuck!

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Cover your rooftop air conditioner

Is your RV going to “sit tight” in one location for a while and not be used? Like if you’ve been south for the winter and are heading north but leaving your RV there until next winter? Think about covering your rooftop air conditioner. It will protect it against UV damage and keep debris out of the unit.

Use handy silicone lids for cooking & storage

Use handy silicone lids for cooking & storage

Use on the stove or to seal containers instead of using plastic wrap or foil. They're BPA, Phalate and PVC free and heat resistant to 440 degrees. Press down gently in the center of lid for an airtight seal. Use to replace missing or broken lids. Use on leftovers and to keep salads and fruits fresh!

Random RV Thought

It’s nice to introduce yourself to your neighbors at the campground. You never know who you’ll meet, and you might really cheer someone up, or you may even become lifelong friends.

Website of the day

31 mistakes I made with my RV

Here’s a great list from Writerz about mistakes one RVer made with their RV. Good info for all, not just newbies.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 24 percent are affected by altitude sickness

• 22 percent wear their clothes for two to three days at a time before washing

• 11 percent were very popular in high school

RECENT POLL: What do you listen to while driving? Tell us here.

The Most Scenic Drives in America

This trip planner and travel guide will steer you down the most scenic road every time. From Florida's Road to Flamingo, to British Columbia's Sea to Sky Highway, to Cape Cod's Sandy Shores, each featured road trip is pictured in stunning full color and described in vivid text, keyed to an easy-to-follow map. Whether you choose a drive on a distant road or a back road in your own state, this book is your ticket to North America's most beautiful byways.

Trivia

A platypus does not have any nipples, so how do they feed their babies? Female platypuses secrete milk from special glands that make the liquid ooze from the surface of their skin. It looks like sweat, but it’s actually milk. Weird, huh?

Where is the middle of America? We told you yesterday, and you’ll want to plan a visit.

Leave here with a laugh

The oldest computer can be traced to Adam and Eve. Yes, it was an Apple. But with an extremely limited memory. Just one byte. Then everything crashed.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



