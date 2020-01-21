RVer takes pride in cheating campground reservation system

We found this on the Facebook group Florida RV Camping. It made us mad. Why do some people think they do not need to play by the rules?

Here’s the post from a member of the group:

“While at an RVers luncheon today, I asked the man seated next to me where he was going next. He said he and his wife would be at Johnathan Dickinson State Park for 6 weeks. I asked if they would be hosting. Nope.

“Then I asked how he finagled 6 weeks. “Creative registration ” was his answer. He reserves two weeks in his name, 2 weeks in his wife’s name, and I guess 2 weeks in the dog’s name. When I said that was just wrong, he justified it by saying they had paid for it, so they deserved it.

“Florida has the 2-week max rule, so it appears Reserve America isn’t enforcing it. And those of us who live here suffer the consequences.”

This makes those of us at RVtravel.com angry! Why do some people believe they are entitled to make their own rules, which in this case deny two or more other campers a campsite that should be available? Hopefully the rangers catch on in this case, but you wonder if they would legally have the power to do anything.