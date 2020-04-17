Reader’s favorite recipe: Lisa’s Strawberry Cake

By Emily Woodbury

If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you’ve probably noticed the empty baking aisle. I mean, who doesn’t turn to a fresh-baked loaf of carbs during times of stress and unease? I’m not judging…

Anyway, reader Lisa Adcox sent us this recipe and I figured I’d pass it along to you. What better time to make a strawberry cake (and this one sounds especially yummy)? Perhaps bake the cake and bring 1/3 to your neighbors on the left, and 1/3 to your neighbors on the right? That would be nice. I might even do that myself. Now is certainly a good time to cheer someone up.

Lisa writes that it’s a good recipe for potlucks, and even though now isn’t the time for a potluck, it sounds good enough to keep in your back pocket for when the time comes.

Here’s the recipe:

Strawberry Cake

1 (18.25 ounce) package yellow cake mix

1 (3-ounce) package strawberry flavored Jell-O® mix

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ cup water

⅔ cup vegetable oil

4 eggs

1 (10-ounce) package frozen strawberries

½ cup butter

4 ¾ cups confectioners’ sugar

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 9 inch round pans.

Step 2

In a large bowl, stir together cake mix, Jell-O mix and flour. Make a well in the center and pour in water, oil and eggs. Stir in half of the container of strawberries. Beat on low speed until blended. Scrape bowl, and beat 4 minutes on medium speed. Pour batter into prepared pans.

Step 3

Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

Step 4

To make the strawberry frosting: In a large bowl combine butter, confectioners’ sugar and the remaining half of the frozen strawberries. Beat on high speed until creamy.

