Meet your fellow RVtravel.com readers, September 26, 2020

We asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us about themselves. Here are a few responses.

From Marie Dalzell. My husband, Steve, and I live in NH and are new to camping; this is our first season! We decided life is too short to wait to buy a TT; none of us know if we have tomorrow. We both still work so we’re weekend warriors. For us, it’s being together with our two dogs. We mostly hang out together and love meeting new people.

From Troy, Katie and Lucy Wiltshire. I am a retired U.S. Marine helicopter mechanic. My family and I bought a 38’ Thor Challenger Class A motorhome three years ago when I retired, and hit the road full time. We have seen a lot, and more importantly my daughter, who was only two-and-a-half when we started, has experienced and seen more than most people will in their whole life. Now she’s kindergarten age and we are trying to settle in Pensacola, Fl, so she can go to school. We are still living in our motorhome, so we can still leave whenever we want.

We are Brad and Bev Andersen and we are new to RVing. We had just come off a 12-day cruise on March 12, 2020, and found our world had changed. With visiting other countries and cruising removed for the foreseeable future. We decided to go back to camping and after many hours of learning all we could about operating and maintaining an RV, we went out and purchased a 30 ft T.T. We are very much enjoying this lifestyle.

We're Greg & Kathleen Johnson. We started RV'ing in 2010 after retiring from careers which required us to fly all over the U.S. and we wanted to see our beautiful country from the ground. We traveled in 46 states and 6 Canadian provinces in our 40-foot motorhome in 9 years. Last year we traded the motorhome for a 43-foot 5th wheel and continue to travel with our Golden Doodle "Hooch" during the summers and spend 6 months stationary in it in AZ during the winters. We were booked on a 60-day Alaska caravan this past summer, but it was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 situation. Hopefully, it will happen next year. In addition to seeing the country up close and personal, we most enjoy meeting other RVers on the road. We plan on continuing to RV as long as we can. Thanks, Chuck, for your wonderful RVing newsletter!

From Garth and Mary Reid. My husband & I are retired and travel often now in our 34’ Montana fifth wheel. Each Aug. we visit relatives in the Pacific NW to pick blackberries which I make into jam – cases of it – which we donate to raise funds for veterans organizations. We travel with our Dearheart Persians: Davy, Dougal, & Pip.

From Martha and Ben Francis/Goudey. Ben and I sold our home in central Washington October of 2016 and started traveling full time in a 17-foot Casita. The first year we traveled a lot in the west and discovered a beautiful spot in Arizona where we spend winters. Second two years I went through treatment and recovered from cancer, then covid hit, and in April we totaled our truck hauling our trailer and I sprained my foot (that was all). We persevere and spent two wonderful months in NW Washington away from heat and fires this summer and will head back to Arizona in October. The photo is from a sailing trip in the San Juan Islands this summer. We love our cozy little home and each other and God willing have no plans to stop the adventure.

Hi, we’re Rick and Sharon Lincoln, retired and loving it! We’ve been married 45 years, love to travel and have often talked about owning an RV. We finally pulled the trigger about 3 years ago and bought a 34-foot fifth wheel; a few months later we bought our truck! We live in California and definitely love spending a week at the beach as often as we can. We have also taken a couple of longer trips. We made the trip to the National Parks in Utah last year with our travel buddies. Our first trip this year was just about a month ago. We went on a road trip with two of our children and six grandchildren to Yellowstone. While there were many concerns, we were pleasantly surprised at how safe we felt while traveling and visiting Yellowstone. Our grandchildren love camping and love Gram’s fifth wheel! We try to plan trips with them at least a couple times a year. We believe in branching out and traveling as far as we can, seeing the amazing sights in our country, and making the most of our home on wheels. As for me, I spend a lot of time thinking about and looking for the next adventure!

