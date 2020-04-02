RV Coronavirus News Update, April 2, 2020

Please send your news about the coronavirus pandemic as it applies to RVers to editor@rvtravel or submit it here.

UPDATE ON OUR FRIEND Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor

Gary is battling COVID-19 in a Seattle area hospital. He has been in ICU for a week now. He is heavily sedated and on a ventilator, and continues to be in critical but stable condition. The drugs have him pretty much out of it, so he is not communicative with anyone. His family is hopeful about a good outcome. Read our story about Gary and leave him a message.

Across the country, more than 1,000 retired, former and current National Park Service employees are calling on the U.S. Department of the Interior secretary to close all national parks during the coronavirus pandemic. “No one has ever died because they were not able to see LBJ’s ranch or ancestral settlement on any given weekend,” wrote Trevor Wright, a maintenance worker at the former home of President Lyndon Johnson, now the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historic Park in the Texas Hill Country.

The Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort east of Sacramento is closed and that includes its RV park.

Sisters, Ore., near Bend, has closed its Creekside Campground and dump station. In addition to previously announced closures, the following services and operations, originally scheduled to open between now and May 1 along the Blue Ridge Parkway, are postponed until further notice: Price Park Campground and Picnic Area and Linville Falls Campground and Picnic Area. In Wells, Maine, high density accommodations like hotels and other lodging facilities including campgrounds and RV parks can no longer be occupied. Medicine Hat, Alberta, is relaxing measures for RVs within city limits to accommodate those who might be self-isolating. Typically, occupation of an RV is limited to 24 hours. But that’s now relaxed as long as RVers not block streets or sidewalks, and a suitable plan for draining tanks and hooking up water or power is in place.

👍 Grand Design RV recently pledged a donation of 1,000 N95 respiratory masks and many sets of protective nitrile gloves to Beacon Health System. The donation will assist many healthcare professionals and volunteers in their continuous support and care of those affected in the Elkhart County, Indiana, community by the COVID-19 virus.

RV TRAVEL reader Richard Bauer reports: “We’re currently at the Sun Life Vacation Resort in Mesa, Arizona. A sign at the entrance indicates that no over-nighters and no reservations accepted until fall. Office staff today assured me that we can remain in the park but once we check out we cannot return.” The park is a Cal-Am property, one of many in the greater Phoenix area. Read a statement from Cal-Am Properties about its new policies.

Seven National Park Service campgrounds in the New River Gorge National River and one in the Gauley National Recreation Area on Tuesday became the latest West Virginia outdoor recreation amenities ordered closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In the New River Gorge National River the National Park Service operates campgrounds at Glade Creek, Grandview Sandbar, Army Camp, Stone Cliff Beach, Thayer, Brooklyn and War Ridge/Backus Mountain. The Gauley River National Recreation Area’s lone campground, Gauley Tailwaters, is also now closed.

Harbor Beach, Michigan’s, North Park Campground is closed until at least May 15.

Adams County, Wisconsin is urging people to not visit the county and reminding those that do of campground changes. If they have a permanent campsite in Adams County they will be instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival if they come from out of the area. The town of Rome has also suspended all camping permits until April 30.

Montana’s Flathead National Forest campgrounds are now closed.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis became one of the last few governors in the U.S. to issue a stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday. Businesses that provide daily necessities, including grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, gas stations, pet supply stores, laundromats, hardware stores and others (we believe RV parks), will remain open.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has been receiving an influx of calls and reports of false social media posts and even robocalls claiming that hunting and fishing seasons are canceled, that valid licenses are no longer required to hunt and fish, or that park fees have been rescinded due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The reports are false.

👎 HAVING A BAD DAY: Jeff Treneff, a member of our RV Coronavirus News group at Facebook, posted this Wednesday: “Oil Creek Family Campground in Titusville PA, is cancelling my April 16 reservation until further notice due to PA state order. Got an email this morning from Summerville Lake Retreat in WV, cancelling my April 25 reservation, stating the governor ordered all WV campgrounds close immediately.”

Hot Springs National Park has closed its Gulpha Gorge campgrounds, including its restrooms and picnic area.

In the state of Arizona, the stay at home order does not restrict RVers from moving from one RV park to another. Private campgrounds are allowed to stay open with no restrictions, although some may voluntarily choose to close to help the spread of the virus.

The City of Mansfield, Ohio, announced Wednesday afternoon that its Clear Fork Reservoir campground is closed.

RV STOCKS: Yesterday’s Closing: Camping World down 17.22%, Thor down 9.55%, Winnebago down 2.01%.

