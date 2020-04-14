RV Life in a Coronavirus World: A feel-good story about spaghetti and meatballs

CAVEAT: Comments, posts and/or tips in our newsletters are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or its staff.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is Louise’s story:

“With all the horror stories about Fulltime RVers getting put out of the campground they are at or campground price gouging, I just wanted to tell you about one of the few good RV campground owners out there. I am at Rainbow Chase in Davenport, Florida. My plan was to stay here for the winter then hit the road. I had outpatient surgery on the first of March and was told by the doctor that it would be a month-and-a-half to two months before he could release me. A visiting nurse comes every other day to change my dressing. My reservation was to end on April 15. With all that was going on, I was not sure if I could extend my reservation.

At the beginning of March all campers received a notice from the owner that he was dropping the monthly fee to $200 plus electric, he was not taking new campers so we could all stay as long as we needed to. I was relieved that I had a place to stay but he shocked me again when we received a notice that he was providing a meal that week. Well, once a week since then, there is a knock on my door and I am handed a hot meal; it is different each time. I asked at the office why and was told that the owner knew how small our refrigerators were and felt that this would help. A few minutes ago, there was a knock on my door and I was handed a carton with hot spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, Parmesan cheese and chocolate cake for dessert.

My children are so happy they don’t have to worry about me trying to get somewhere right now, and so am I. With luck I will be released from doctor April 21, which is my next appointment. No matter what, I am staying put a bit longer.”

— Louise Turner

Your essays wanted

