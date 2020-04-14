RV Coronavirus News Update, April 14, 2020

Please send your news about the coronavirus pandemic as it applies to RVers to editor@rvtravel or submit it here.

The news about the coronavirus/COVID-19 has slowed. Few RVers are moving about now, and most national parks, state parks and public campgrounds are temporarily closed. So there’s little need for us to spend a lot of time producing this daily news update when there are other important matters to attend to. We’ll continue our weekly coronavirus report on Sundays, and when important breaking news occurs we’ll report it right in that day’s newsletter, whether it’s RV Travel or RV Daily Tips.

Kampgrounds of America Inc. (KOA) has announced it is now working with a new Facebook-based organization called RVs4MDs that matches medical personnel who need lodging with donated RVs during the coronavirus outbreak. Many KOAs with available sites are offering free RV sites for doctors, nurses and other medical personnel.

The Linn County (Iowa) Fair Association has opened its fairgrounds to essential healthcare workers or peace officers in the area. Spaces are $10 a day and are available for RVs or tents and include water and electricity. Visitors are not permitted.

South Dakota’s Watertown Park and Recreation Interim Superintendent Terry Kelly says the Stokes-Thomas City Park campground will open as scheduled on May 1. Only self-contained vehicles will be allowed, and no tent camping.

RV PARKS OPEN FOR BUSINESS:

These parks are open for business for self-isolating and have asked that we spread the word.



Big Chief RV Resort, Burnet, Texas

Walnut Hills Campground and RV Park, Staunton, Virginia

Oakwood RV Resort, Fredericksburg, TX

