RV Life in a Coronavirus World: A cold beer, a sunset, and a lot of cleaning

CAVEAT: Comments, posts and/or tips in our newsletters are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or its staff.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is Dave’s story:

How quickly plans can change. Recently retired and newly full-timers, this winter was to see us tour southeast Arizona and attend our first-ever FMCA Convention.

Well, we are currently at Desert Trails RV Park, south of Tucson, where we came for a week… over a month ago.

With the advice about no unnecessary travel and pretty much anything that you would want to see or do being shutdown, staying in place right here just seemed to make sense.

Marilyn is making great progress on digitizing her photos and albums. I have good access to desert trails with the mountain bike as well as miles and miles of roads for my road bikes.

Let me see what I can recall off the top of my head as to things that can be accomplished in a month in an RV Park with no place to go…:

• Cleaned the cabs on both the motorhome and our vehicle and got Armor All on anything that remotely needed it

• Cleaned and waxed the motorhome, the trailer and the vehicle

• Washed all of the windows (twice now)

• Cleaned the carpets

• Cleaned the leather furniture

• Cleaned and waxed all of the wood in the motorhome

• Caught up on all of the recommended appliance maintenance

• Rubber treatment on all of the tires

• Cleaned all of the wheels

• Scraped and repainted the self-leveler legs

• Took off the step, cleaned up all of the rust and repainted it

• Degreased, cleaned and repainted the hitch

• Rotated the tires on the trailer and greased the wheel bearings

• Added fittings and bought enough hose that I can now put air into all tires without unhitching

Between Amazon Prime and Walmart delivery, we are able to get anything that we need delivered right to the park.

Walmart Grocery Pickup allows us to order and pay online. At the prescribed time you just drive to Walmart, pop the rear hatch, they load the groceries and you drive away.

We have an adequate bathroom plus a washer and dryer in the motorhome so we don’t need to use the park facilities.

Overall, basic isolation is not an issue for us here.

We still have Friday happy hour with two or three other couples. We bring our own drinks and chairs, no food. Each couple sits together and at least 6 feet from any other couple. For the most part, everybody seems to hear everybody else.

As we are Canadian and have to return home, we are currently planning to make a run (literally) for the border later this month. Other than grabbing some sleep at the truck stops when we get fuel, we plan to drive it straight through.

My retirement was moved up a couple of years when my employer decided to voluntarily shut down operations. Fortunately, that now leaves a 5-acre site, 3 miles out of town with an office building, which still has power and water. We will cross the border with the cupboards, diesel and fresh water full and the holding tanks empty. Our plan is to go straight to the old office site and sit out our mandatory 2-week quarantine period upon returning to Canada.

For now, that is as far as the plan goes.

— Dave Johnston

