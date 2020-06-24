Recall: Wrong info in Forest River Sprinter operator’s manual could cause crash

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling 392 model year 2020-2021 Coachmen Galleria and PRISM, Forest River Forester, Battisti and Sunseeker and Dynamax Isata recreational vehicles built on Sprinter chassis with automatic transmission. The operator’s manual does not correctly specify certain conditions under which the automatic parking function (“Auto-P”) operates.

If the driver relies on the Auto-P function as described in the Operator’s Manual, vehicle rollaway or movement may occur, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Forest River will notify owners, and Mercedes-Benz dealers will provide the correct description of the Auto-P function for the Operator’s Manual, free of charge. The manufacturer has not provided a notification schedule for this recall. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-800-348-7440 or Sprinter service at 1-877-762-8267. The booklet with correct information is also available online through Mercedes-Benz, free of charge.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).