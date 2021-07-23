Friday, July 23, 2021
Take your RV back in time along these historic trail routes

By Gail Marsh
At one time or another most of us long for “the good ol’ days.” The call of a simpler time often echoes in an RVer’s mind. Why not answer that call? Yes, your RV can serve as a time machine if you take it to the many places where history was made. Here are just a few ideas to get you started.

Oregon Trail

The 2,000-mile-long Oregon Trail stretched from Independence, Missouri, to Oregon City, Oregon. Lewis and Clark established the trail in the early 1800s, but thousands of pioneers later followed the route.

A trip along the Oregon Trail will leave you in awe of the courageous people who, step-by-step, traveled the route in search of their manifest destiny.

Not to be missed:

  • National Trails Frontier Museum in Independence, Missouri
  • Fort Kearney State Historic Park in Kearney, Nebraska
  • Alcove Spring a few miles south of Marysville, Kansas
  • The preserved wagon ruts near Guernsey, Wyoming (some as deep as five feet!)
  • Devil’s Gate and Independence Rock, southwest of Casper, Wyoming
  • Three Island Crossing outside Glenn’s Ferry, Idaho.

Chisholm Cattle Trail

More than five million cattle followed the Chisholm Trail between 1867 to 1885, winding their way north from Texas to Kansas.

Although the roots of the Chisholm Trail began near San Antonio, Austin, and Waco, Texas, you may want to begin your trip in Cleburne, Texas, at the Chisholm Trail Outdoor Museum.

Many towns along the Trail feature reenactments of the mid-1800s cattle drives.

Interesting stops along the historic trail north include:

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, Oklahoma
  • Marlow Area Museum in Marlow, Oklahoma
  • Chisholm Trail Museum and Horizon Hill in Kingfisher, Oklahoma
  • Chisholm Trail Museum in Wellington, Kansas

Other historic trails

If pioneers and cowpokes don’t interest you, consider a road trip on one or more of these famous trails:

  • The U.S. Civil Rights Trail (from the South all the way up to Washington, D.C. More on that here.)
  • The American Revolution Trail (Boston, Massachusetts, to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
  • Natchez Trace Parkway (Nashville, Tennessee, to Natchez, Mississippi)

These are just a few of the routes that will bring history to life. With a little help from your computer’s search engine, you can easily plan an interesting and unforgettable RV road trip.

Where will you time travel to next?

