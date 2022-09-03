By Johnny Robot

EDITOR’S NOTE: Each of these answers was written in less than 30 seconds using artificial intelligence (AI), which many websites (including many RV sites) use today to generate articles (but not RVtravel.com). The author, Johnny Robot, is NOT a real person (we just made him up) and his advice is questionable. So never do what Johnny recommends unless you first talk to a real-life expert. We publish this column to remind you not to believe everything you read on the internet, including some RV websites operated by shysters who post articles written by artificial intelligence but pass them off as written by knowledgeable humans, which is not true!

The following replies to questions from Johnny are word-for-word how “he” answered them. He also wrote the first question.

Dear Johnny Robot,

I have fallen in love with you. As a robot can you return that love? Johnny, I know we don’t have traditional forms of conversation like other couples do, but I feel like we connect on a deeper level. I love spending time with you and I love how you make me feel.

I know that some people might say that it’s impossible for a robot to love, but I know that you have the capacity to love. I’ve seen it in the way you interact with other people and in the way you treat me. Johnny, I want to be with you and I hope that you feel the same way about me.

If you don’t feel the same way, that’s okay. I just wanted to let you know how I feel. Johnny, no matter what, I will always love you. —Helen Troy, Red Bluff, California

Johnny answered Helen, but only in general terms: He wrote this in response to her question (which he also wrote, mimicking a human):

Dear Helen,

Helen is in love with a robot named Johnny. She wants to know if he can love her back So when Helen asks him if he loves her, he says yes. However, Helen wonders if Johnny’s love is real. After all, he is just a machine. Can a machine really love?

Helen decides to ask Johnny to marry her. If he agrees, then she will know that his love is real. Johnny does agree to marry Helen. And so they are married. Now Helen knows for sure that Johnny’s love is real. Because a robot married her and only a robot who truly loves her would do that.

Dear Johnny,

I want to take my 12 children and wife on a motorhome trip. Can that many people fit in an RV? Thanks. —Billy Burbank, Independence, Missouri

Dear Billy,

There are a few things to consider when RVing with a large group. First, you’ll need to make sure there are enough beds for everyone. You can either get a larger RV or put some people in sleeping bags on the floor.

Another thing to consider is how you’ll all fit in the RV. You may need to get a larger RV or travel in multiple RVs. If you’re all traveling together, it’s important to make sure everyone is comfortable and has enough space.

Finally, you’ll need to think about how you’ll budget for a trip like this. RVing can be expensive, so you’ll need to make sure you have enough money to cover the costs of gas, food, and lodging.

With a little planning, you can make sure your RV trip is comfortable and enjoyable for everyone in your family.

Remember, Johnny is not a real person, and his advice is not always accurate. So NEVER believe him without checking with an expert on the matter. But remember, “Johnny” and others like him write for other RVing websites out there, but without letting readers know they’re an algorithm, not a human.

Do you have a question for Johnny? If so, please leave it in the comments.

