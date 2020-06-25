RV Education 101: RV black water holding tank tips

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

One thing lots of RV owners do not do is add enough water to the black water holding tank after the tank is emptied. Water is your first line of defense against odors and maintenance problems with the black water holding tank.

It’s helpful to know what size black water holding tank you have, because you want to add enough water to completely cover the bottom of the tank every time you empty it. A small RV holding tank might only need two or three gallons of water to cover the bottom of the tank, whereas a larger tank might require four or more gallons of water.

Fill the toilet bowl and add enough water to completely cover the bottom of the holding tank. After you add the water add the correct amount of holding tank treatment to the holding tank.

ONLINE TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• Motorhome RV Orientation®

• Travel Trailer & 5th Wheel RV Orientation®

Mark Polk’s tech tips are posted every Saturday in the RV Travel Newsletter and every Wednesday on the RV Daily Tips Newsletter.

##RVT954