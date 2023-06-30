Thursday, June 29, 2023

RV Electricity

Inverter vs. converter – What’s the difference?

By Dustin Simpson
0

In this video, Dustin and Zach discuss RV electricity basics—specifically, the difference between an inverter vs. a converter. They also cover what items run off of 12 volts (DC) and what items run off of 110 volts (AC). Knowing the difference will not only help you manage your RV electricity, but can help you troubleshoot problems when you are out on the road. 

Tech support phone numbers for RV electricity issues

Should you need tech support with your RV electricity, locate your converter or inverter and gather the brand name, model and serial number. Tech support will be able to assist you based on the year, make and model of your RV.

  • WFCO: 1-877-294-8997
  • Progressive Dynamics: 1-269-781-4241
  • Samlex Power: 1-800-561-5885
  • GoPower!: 1-866-247-6527
  • Xantrex: 1-800-670-0707
  • IOTA: 1-800-866-4682
  • Parallax Power Supply: 1-800-443-4859
  • Park Power: 1-800-307-6702

More about groups

These Facebook groups were created to help educate owners about parts, problems, repairs, fixes, and upgrades on RV units. We will be sharing videos that include WHAT’S IN THE SHOP? and SHOP TALK episodes with information on accessories and products that we use and install on the units from the shop.

We try and help as time allows to answer questions and problems. We encourage others to share their experience so we can build a resource page to help everyone.

Please follow us on YouTube, see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Please feel free to share your stories, problems, and upgrades with us so we can build a resource page to help others.

Thank you,
Dustin

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

##RVDT2155

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpson
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Completing one RVing couple’s bucket list: Bike in all 50 states
Are you a member of Harvest Hosts?

