RV Electricity – Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): Don’t just drop in a Lithium battery

Welcome to my J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session, a weekly column where I answer your basic electrical questions. If you’re a newbie who’s never plugged in a shore power cord (or ask – what’s a shore power cord?), or wonder why your daughter’s hair dryer keeps tripping the circuit breaker, this column is for you. Send your questions to Mike Sokol at mike (at) noshockzone.org with the subject line – JAM.

Dear Mike,

We really would like some more capacity for my RV while boondocking, especially to run my CPAP machine and residential refrigerator. But we keep getting conflicting reports about if we can simply swap in a Lithium battery to replace my current lead-acid batteries, or do we need to change out the charger/inverter as well. A local RV shop says you just stick in a Lithium battery and it will work just fine, but will that work? Do I really need to replace my perfectly good converter at the same time? That’s a lot more cost than we bargained for. —Connie and Jim

Dear Connie and Jim,

Lithium (actually Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries are great, not only due to the reduced weight and increased number of charge/discharge cycles. But you get a lot more percentage of power out of this technology compared to lead-acid, allowing you to discharge them down to 20% or even 0% of capacity without harming their life.

So while a 100-amp/hr battery with lead chemistry should only be discharged down to 50% of its capacity to keep from shortening its life (that would be around 600 watt/hrs of power from a 100-amp/hour battery), a 100-amp/hour Lithium battery can provide 960 watt hours (discharging to 20% of capacity) to 1,200 watt hours (discharging to 0%) of power from the same size battery. Pretty incredible, but at a cost.

And that cost is what?

Well, Lithium batteries are pretty picky about two important things: (1) They don’t behave well if you try to charge them at a low temperature; and (2) They don’t charge well from a standard converter/charger that’s only rated for flooded cell or AGM lead batteries. The first part is easy since many Lithium batteries have built in heaters or a heating blanket wrap that warms them up before they’ll accept a charge. But the second part is a bit more tricky (read – expensive), since most converter/inverter chargers that were installed in your RV over the last 5 or 10 years do not have a lithium battery charging setting.

Is that bad?

While you may not notice it at first, charging a Lithium battery from a converter set for lead or AGM batteries will ruin the battery prematurely. So instead of the 2,000 charging cycles and 10-year service life of that expensive battery, you can lose half (or more) of its life. And that means you could be replacing it again in a few short years, rather than getting the full service life you paid for. Doing so is just throwing your money away, and nobody likes to do that.

What to do?

Well, first you need to identify the brand and model of your converter, inverter or charger that’s actually charging your existing RV house batteries. Then you need to see if they have a setting for Lithium batteries. Don’t take the word of an RV shop that’s trying to sell you an expensive Lithium upgrade. No, you need to confirm this yourself with the charger manufacturer.

If you don’t have a converter with a Lithium setting, then factor in the cost of a new converter. But if your converter DOES have a Lithium battery setting, then you’re in business and your RV shop can literally drop in a new Lithium battery replacement. But don’t just take their word for it: Caveat Emptor (Buyer Beware).

For more information

Here’s the Lithium battery company I’ve been working with on my swing-compressor refrigerator project. Some of my colleagues say that Briter Products may have the best Lithium battery technology available, and that may indeed be the case. For more information on their Lithium Ion-Ready™ batteries, go HERE. Or send an email to contact@briterproducts.com. [Note: Briter Products’ Lithium Ion-Ready™ batteries are Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Deep-Cycle 12V 100Ah batteries.]

I’ll write more soon on the differences between Lithium ion versus Lithium iron batteries, including their intended uses.

OK, everyone. Remember that electricity is a useful and powerful force, so we all need to pay attention to safety precautions while using it.

Let’s play safe out there….

