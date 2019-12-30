RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1242

Monday, December 30, 2019

Today’s thought

“I did then what I knew how to do. Now that I know better, I do better.” ― Maya Angelou

Tip of the Day

An additional item to record with a new RV

In a recent RV Daily Tips Newsletter, we suggested when you get a new motorhome or tow vehicle to read the manuals, take pictures of the engine compartment, and write down “normal” operating temperatures. Roger Marble, RV tire expert, sent in this important additional suggestion:

“Write down the complete tire size (all the letters and numbers), i.e., LT235/85R16 E 120/115 L or 255/70R22.5 G 138/134 L. Also, be sure to include the full DOT serial number (including the last four numbers, that are the date code portion) for each tire. Collect this information when the tires are new. The dealer should have recorded the information when they sold you the RV. This information is supposed to be sent to the tire company so they can contact you if there is ever a tire recall.” Thanks, Roger!

Here’s a great article from Tire Industry Association on “Reading a Tire Sidewall.”

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Don’t just drop in a Lithium battery. A reader asks Mike if he can simply swap in a Lithium battery to replace the current lead-acid batteries, or does he need to change out the charger/inverter as well. Hmmm. Do you know?

Full-time RV travels – Heat with gas or electricity?

For full-timers, keeping an eye on the budget can be critical to your lifestyle. When boondocking, your heating source choices are limited – gas prevails. But if you’re calling an RV park a temporary home – or any other place where you’re paying for electricity – the question is clearly which is cheaper, gas or electric. Here are a few statistics to help you make the call. Read more.

Quick Tip

Get a step up with carpet samples

Use carpet samples (they have a finished edge on them) to put a temporary carpet on the inside steps of your RV. Cut the sample to step-size and use two-sided carpet tape to hold it down. Put the finished edge out (it looks better). Toss when dirty. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Random RV Thought

If you travel by motorhome and don’t pull another vehicle for local trips, consider bringing along a bicycle or two. They can be easily stored, either on a rack or in a storage compartment if they fold up.

According to a recent poll, 39 percent of you already carry a bicycle with you on your RV travels. If you, a family member or a friend is part of that percentage, the unbreakable handlebar phone holder for bicycles and motorcycles is the perfect gift! Learn more here.

Website of the day

Everything you should know about spider bites

Most spider bites are harmless, but a few can do serious harm. Here’s how to recognize the black widow and brown recluse, two venomous spiders, and what to know and do in case of any spider bite.

Trivia

How many feet of snow does Crater Lake in Oregon get every year? And how does that much snow measure in RVs? Find out here in Chuck’s roadside journal.

Leave here with a laugh

A guy in a taxi wanted to speak to the driver so he leaned forward and tapped him on the shoulder. The driver screamed in fright, jumped and yanked the steering wheel over. The car went over the curb, demolished a light pole and came to a stop inches from a shop window. The startled passenger said, “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to frighten you.” The taxi driver said “It’s OK. It’s not your fault. You see, this is my first day as a cab driver. I’ve been driving a hearse for the past 25 years.”

