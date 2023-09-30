RV life is easier with these three favorite gadgets

RV life has its challenges. Why not make your RV life easier with these three innovative gadgets?

Ice sticks

My husband and I enjoy hiking and biking when we RV. Both are great ways to see the areas we visit. Regular ice cubes were too big to fit through the narrow opening in our insulated water bottles and plastic water bottles, too! It was so frustrating.

I used to keep water bottles or a pitcher of water in our RV fridge. The bottles took up a lot of valuable space and, even though we started our hikes with cold water, the water often warmed by the time we were only halfway into our trek.

We also tried freezing our bottles of water. This worked fairly well during the hot summer months, but when the weather cools, it takes longer for the ice to melt. If the ice doesn’t melt, there’s no water to drink!

That’s why I was so happy to discover this ice cube stick tray. It’s such a simple but useful idea! You pour water into the tray, which features narrow, stick-like openings, and then put the tray into your RV freezer. It doesn’t take up much space and the resulting ice sticks easily slip into our insulated water bottles or plastic water bottles. The price is affordable, too! See for yourself here.

Skinny duster

Our stick vacuum cleaner goes with us for long RV trips. It easily cleans most areas, but the hose nozzle doesn’t reach under the slides or between the sofa and the RV walls. Of course, when we turn on a fan, dust and debris is blown out from these narrow hiding places to scatter all over the previously cleaned floor!

This skinny duster works well for those narrow places where my vacuum cannot go. It features a microfiber duster cloth that can be used wet or dry. The extendable pole easily reaches under our RV sofa bed and slide outs. I also use this duster to eliminate spider webs from the RV ceiling corners, the narrow space between our washer/dryer and wall, and other hard-to-reach places in our RV. The duster cloth is removable and machine washable for easy cleaning and reuse. I love mine. You can check it out here.

Neck light

I like to read before going to sleep, but I don’t want the light to bother my husband. I’ve had many different kinds of reading lights, but these have lasted the longest—so far, going on three years! This light fits over my neck and has two light sources, one on the left and the other on the right. I’ve found that this configuration casts a wider glow over two pages at a time when I adjust it, and I like that there’s no need to fiddle with a clip when it’s time to turn the page. The light has three brightness settings, but I usually use the lowest or mid-level light for reading. The best part is that the light is rechargeable—no more fussing with batteries! Yay! It’s also great, as the photo above shows, for working on the RV or being outside at night when you need to be hands-free. Find this book light here.

Do you have a favorite gizmo or gadget that makes RV life easier? Tell me in the comments below.

