Saturday, September 30, 2023

Finally! An RV water heater tank rinser wand that works and doesn’t fly off!

By Nanci Dixon
I have written in the past about flushing our RV’s hot water tank and getting the flush wand stuck in it. This time, it needed another flush and a new anode rod. I pulled out the old anode rod, glad to see there was still some metal left on it. We flushed the tank to get the sediment out, too.

Old and new anode rods

The last time we flushed the water heater, the plastic straw-like wand rod flew off and into the tank, irretrievable. This time, I am getting a different flush wand that is all metal and hopefully won’t cause me hours of frustration trying, with no luck, to get it out.

A new type of RV water heater tank rinser

I found this all-metal RV water heater tank rinser on Amazon. It is practically guaranteed to not come apart in the tank. They had two similar ones and I made sure to pick the one that came with an adaptor to fit a garden hose with an on/off lever.

An all-metal RV water heater tank rinser

Flush those deposits out!

The wand can go in far enough to cover the whole tank and the nozzle can be turned down to flush out the deposits on the bottom of the tank.

A RV water heater tank rinser going into the water tank
Flush wand
Sediment in hot water tank flushed out

Bye-bye, plastic flush wand. Hello, all-metal RV water heater tank rinser!

Lo and behold, the old plastic flush wand flew out! Camco was right about their flush wand. After over a year of being heated up in the tank it didn’t melt, but it did get very hard.

A RV water heater tank rinser going into the water heater tank

Easy install… almost

On the first try, installing the anode rod did not go well. It would not screw in all the way. I found deposits on the threads. After a lot of careful scrubbing of the threads with a copper wire pad, it went in straight and tight. My husband installed the anode rod with a new one and we are good to go for another year or two.

Replacing anode rod
Tightening with socket and ratchet

There was one other “oops” moment, though… In my excitement to use the new flusher, I forgot to close the basement bay door under the water heater. It is amazing how much water that bay can hold! Oops.

##RVT1124

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
